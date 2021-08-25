Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE Updates, Day 6: Paddler Bhavina wins silver; Archers, field athletes in action

Over the next few days, specially-abled athletes from across the world, including from India, will vie for top honours at the Japanese capital.

Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel, who assured India a historic first medal in table tennis, settled for sliver after a 7-11, 5-11, 6-11 loss to China's world No.1 paddler Zhou Ying in the women's singles class 4 event final on Sunday (August 29).

In archery, India's Jyoti Baliyan lost the women's 1/16 Eliminator 137-141 against Ireland's Kerrie-Louise Leonard.

However, she teamed up with Rakesh Kumar in mixed team event, in which the Indian pair defeated Thailand's Anon Aungaphinan and Praphaporn Homjanthuek in the 1/8 Eliminator. Rakesh & Jyoti will next face Turkish pair in the quarterfinals at 2:40 PM IST.

Meanwhile field athletes - high jumpers Rampal Chahar, Nishad Kumar and discus thrower Vinod Kumar will also be in finals action later in the evening session.