Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Updates Day 2: India make a stuttering start

Over the next few days, specially-abled athletes from across the world, including from India, will vie for top honours at the Japanese capital.

India made a stuttering start to the Paralympics when their table tennis players, Bhavinaben Patel and Sonalben Manubhai Patel, began their campaigns with opening round defeats on Wednesday (August 25).

On the field, Australian cyclist Paige Greco won the first gold medal. The 24-year-old claimed the 3,000M individual pursuit title at the Izu Velodrome in a world record time of three minutes, 50.81sec.



🥇Paige Greco🇦🇺

🥈WANG Xiaomei🇨🇳

🥉Denise Schindler🇩🇪#UnitedByEmotion | #Paralympics | #Tokyo2020 — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) August 25, 2021 Meanwhile, veteran Devendra Jhajharia and reigning world champion Sandeep Chaudhary were among five javelin throwers in a 12-strong Indian contingent that left for the Japanese Tokyo to compete in the Paralympic Games. ✈Destination Tokyo@Tokyo2020 #Paralympics bound Indian Athletics Contingent departs for Tokyo from IGI Airport, New Delhi



Check out the glimpses of their departure and let's continue to support them with #Cheer4India messages#Praise4Para #ParaAthletics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/oqFfYHYfgc — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 25, 2021 Bhavinaben, who was up against world number one Chinese paddler Zhou Ying, lost, went down tamely 3-11, 9-11, 2-11, in the women's singles Class 4 group A fixture. Competing in the women's Class 3 category, Sonalben was ahead after the first three games but lost momentum to lose 11-9, 3-11, 17-15, 7-11 4-11 against Li Quan of China, world number four and the Rio Paralympics silver medallist. Indian table tennis players Bhavinaben Patel and Sonalben Manubhai Patel began their campaigns with opening round defeats in their respective events at the Tokyo Paralympics.