Track Asia Cup 2019: Ronaldo Laitonjam creates junior Asian record as India add four more medals on Day 2

Ronaldo clocked 10.065 seconds in the qualifying round to break the previous record held by China's Liu Qi who had completed the race in 10.149 seconds in 2018. After breaking the record, elated Ronaldo said that "Qualifying for the finals was in my mind but when I saw the scoreboard, I was surprised and happy."

India Coach RK Sharma said, "Juniors are doing well and many more records will break in the coming years. The team is preparing hard and results are coming forward."

After this great start to the day, medals tally toppers India continued their medal rush as they captured three more medals after 12 on day one. The event was dominated by the host country last year and the same story is unfolding this year.

On day one, India won 12 medals including four gold medals, thanks to their world-class junior teams in both men's and women's category.

On day two, Venkappa Shiva K added one Gold to India's kitty by winning individual Pursuit (3 Km) of Men Junior and clocked 3:30.106s followed by Mula Ram of SAINCA (3:31.833s) and Labib Ali of Iran 3:53.723s.

In the elite men's 4 KM individual pursuit event, India's Punam Chand captured the silver medal falling just short against Malaysia's Emam Firdaus Mohammad Zamri who won the gold medal. Dimitry Potapenko of Kazakhstan settled for the bronze medal.

But it was a double delight for India elite women's 3 KM individual pursuit race. Elangbam Devi and Irungbam Devi gave India a silver-bronze finish in the event. In the gold medal race, Elangbam clocked 4.02:345 minutes. She was beaten by Uzbekistan's Renata Baymetova who clocked 3.53:120 seconds.

The bronze medal was won bt Irungbam Devi who clocked 4:01.398 minutes to beat Alyona Abramchuk of Kazakhstan and give India their second medal of the event.

India's second team -- Sports Authority of India National Cycling Academy -- was also in the medal-list as Swasti Singh won the bronze medal in junior women's 2 km individual pursuit. Kristina Titovskaya of Kazakhstan won the gold while Yanina Kuskova of Uzbekistan captured silver.

In the qualifying rounds of 200m time trial of junior and elite categories, India dominated proceedings. After the record-breaking performance by Ronaldo, Nikita Nisha won the qualifying round of junior women's with a timing of 11:945 seconds.

Esow Alben, a two-time junior world champion, finished second behind Tsz Chun Law of Hong Kong in the elite men's category. The Indian clocked 10:319 seconds compared to Law's 10:190 seconds. Amarjeet Singh Nagi of India finished third.

Harshveer Singh had to deal with a disappointing end in the elite men's 15 KM Scratch Race as he failed to finish on the podium. In a world-class field, the Indian finished fifth as the gold was captured by Muhammad Shaari of Malaysia. Denis Burnashov and Alexandr Bekenov, both from Kazakhstan, won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Source: Press Release