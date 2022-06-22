UFC 278: More fights added, ticket information revealed for Octagon return to Salt Lake City

Apart from the championship rematch main event, 11 more bouts were added to the card for UFC's highly anticipated return to Salt Lake City, Utah on August 20.

Here is the additional bouts for the UFC 278 fight card:

• Former UFC featherweight champion and current No. 3 ranked bantamweight contender Jose Aldo (31-7, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) will take on surging No. 6 Merab Dvalishvili (14-4, fighting out of Long Island, N.Y. by way of Tbilisi, Georgia).

• No. 4 ranked middleweight contender Paulo Costa (13-2, fighting out of Contagem, Minas Gerais, Brazil) aims to spoil the return of former champion Luke Rockhold (16-5, fighting out of Santa Cruz, Calif.).

• No. 13 ranked flyweight contender Amir Albazi (14-1, fighting out of London, England by way of Baghdad, Iraq) locks horns with Francisco Figueiredo (13-4-1 1NC, fighting out of Soure, Para, Brazil).

• No. 10 ranked heavyweight contender Marcin Tybura (22-7, fighting out of Uniejow, Poland) faces undefeated No. 13 Alexandr Romanov (18-0, fighting out of Comrat City, Republic of Moldova) in a pivotal matchup.

• Leonardo Santos (18-6-1, fighting out of Campos, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) squares off with Jared Gordon (18-5, fighting out of Queens, N.Y.) in an intriguing lightweight bout.

• Wu Yanan (12-5, fighting out of Xi'an, China) meets Lucie Pudilova (13-7, fighting out of Pribram, Czech Republic) in a bantamweight contest.

• Tyson Pedro (8-3, fighting out of Sydney, Australia) squares off with Harry Hunsucker (7-5, fighting out of Richmond, Ken.) at light heavyweight.

• Daniel Lacerda (11-3, fighting out of Valença, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) faces Victor Altamirano (10-2, fighting out of Fort Worth, Texas by way of Mexico City, Mexico) in a flyweight bout.

• Aoriqileng (23-11, fighting out of Shanghai, China) takes on Jay Perrin (10-5, fighting out of Nashua, N.H.) at bantamweight.

• AJ Fletcher (9-1, fighting out of Lafayette, La.) battles Ange Loosa (8-3, fighting out of La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland by way of Kinshasa, DR Congo) in a welterweight tilt.

• Sean Woodson (9-1, fighting out of St. Louis, Mo.) meets Luis Saldana (16-7, fighting out of Scottsdale, Ariz.) in a clash of promising featherweight prospects.

UFC 278 Broadcast and Ticket Information:

UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 will take place Saturday, August 20 at Vivint Arena with the main card at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT on ESPN+ PPV.

The prelims will be seen on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, with the night's action starting at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 tickets will go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 AM MT and are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com.Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person.

UFC Fight Club members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, June 22 at 10 AM MT via the website www.ufcfightclub.com.

A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, June 23 starting at 10 AM MT. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

Source: Press Release