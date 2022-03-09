English
UFC Hall of Fame List: Full List of Inductees From 2003 to 2022

By

Bengaluru, March 9: The UFC Hall of Fame recognises mixed martial artists and MMA personalities for their contribution to the Ultimate Fighting Championship over the years.

Established in 2003, UFC Hall of Fame also recognizes accomplishments from Pride Fighting Championships, World Extreme Cagefighting and Strikeforce that have been bought-out by the UFC and its parent corporations.

The UFC Hall of Fame was officially established on November 21, 2003 at UFC 45 in Las Vegas, and the first inductees were inaugural UFC competitors Royce Gracie and Ken Shamrock. Since 2015, the Hall of Fame ceremony takes place during UFC International Fightweek in Las Vegas.

Till date, there have been a total of 40 inductees including three double inductees under four wings - pioneers, modern, contributors and fight - that came into existence from 2015 in a reboot of Hall of Fame thanks to former UFC executive Anthony Evans' persistent pitch to president Dana White.

Here is what the four wings indicate:

Modern Wing celebrates champions who made their pro-debuts in the age of the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts, which went into effect at UFC 28, November 28, 2000.

Pioneers Wing, on the other hand, commemorates the original innovators of MMA, who turned professional before the advent of the Unified Rules.

Fight Wing recognises the greatest, most memorable, and historically important bouts, while the Contributors Wing recognizes the outstanding contributions outside of active competition.

Now, let's take a look at the full list of UFC Hall of Fame from 2003:

Modern Wing

YEAR OF INDUCTION INDUCTEE
2013 Forrest Griffin
2015 BJ Penn
2017 Urijah Faber
2018 Ronda Rousey
2019 Michael Bipsing
2019 Rashad Evans
2020 Georges St Pierre
2022 Khabib Nurmagomedov

Pioneers Wing

YEAR OF INDUCTION INDUCTEE
2003 Royce Gracie
2003 Ken Shamrock
2005 Dan Severn
2006 Randy Couture
2008 Mark Coleman
2009 Chuck Liddell
2010 Matt Hughes
2012 Tito Ortiz
2014 Pat Miletich
2015 Bas Rutten
2016 Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira
2016 Don Frye
2017 Maurice Smith
2017 Kazushi Sakuraba
2018 Matt Sera
2019 Rich Franklin
2021 Kevin Randleman

Fight Wing

YEAR OF INDUCTION INDUCTEE EVENT
2013 Forrest Griffin vs. Stephan Bonnar I TUF 1 Finale
2015 Matt Hughes vs. Frank Trigg II UFC 52
2016 Mark Coleman vs. Pete Williams UFC 17
2018 Mauricio Rua vs. Dan Henderson UFC 139
2019 Diego Sanchez vs. Clay Guida TUF: US vs UK Finale
2021 Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson UFC 165

Contributors Wing

YEAR OF INDUCTION INDUCTEE
2009 Charles Lewis Jr.
2015 Jeff Blatnick
2016 Bob Meyrowitz
2017 Joe Silva
2018 Bruce Connal
2018 Art Davie
2021 Marc Ratner
Comments

Story first published: Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 16:55 [IST]
