UFC Hall of Fame List: Full List of Inductees From 2003 to 2022

Established in 2003, UFC Hall of Fame also recognizes accomplishments from Pride Fighting Championships, World Extreme Cagefighting and Strikeforce that have been bought-out by the UFC and its parent corporations.

The UFC Hall of Fame was officially established on November 21, 2003 at UFC 45 in Las Vegas, and the first inductees were inaugural UFC competitors Royce Gracie and Ken Shamrock. Since 2015, the Hall of Fame ceremony takes place during UFC International Fightweek in Las Vegas.

Till date, there have been a total of 40 inductees including three double inductees under four wings - pioneers, modern, contributors and fight - that came into existence from 2015 in a reboot of Hall of Fame thanks to former UFC executive Anthony Evans' persistent pitch to president Dana White.

Here is what the four wings indicate:

Modern Wing celebrates champions who made their pro-debuts in the age of the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts, which went into effect at UFC 28, November 28, 2000.

Pioneers Wing, on the other hand, commemorates the original innovators of MMA, who turned professional before the advent of the Unified Rules.

Fight Wing recognises the greatest, most memorable, and historically important bouts, while the Contributors Wing recognizes the outstanding contributions outside of active competition.

Now, let's take a look at the full list of UFC Hall of Fame from 2003:

Modern Wing YEAR OF INDUCTION INDUCTEE 2013 Forrest Griffin 2015 BJ Penn 2017 Urijah Faber 2018 Ronda Rousey 2019 Michael Bipsing 2019 Rashad Evans 2020 Georges St Pierre 2022 Khabib Nurmagomedov Pioneers Wing YEAR OF INDUCTION INDUCTEE 2003 Royce Gracie 2003 Ken Shamrock 2005 Dan Severn 2006 Randy Couture 2008 Mark Coleman 2009 Chuck Liddell 2010 Matt Hughes 2012 Tito Ortiz 2014 Pat Miletich 2015 Bas Rutten 2016 Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira 2016 Don Frye 2017 Maurice Smith 2017 Kazushi Sakuraba 2018 Matt Sera 2019 Rich Franklin 2021 Kevin Randleman Fight Wing YEAR OF INDUCTION INDUCTEE EVENT 2013 Forrest Griffin vs. Stephan Bonnar I TUF 1 Finale 2015 Matt Hughes vs. Frank Trigg II UFC 52 2016 Mark Coleman vs. Pete Williams UFC 17 2018 Mauricio Rua vs. Dan Henderson UFC 139 2019 Diego Sanchez vs. Clay Guida TUF: US vs UK Finale 2021 Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson UFC 165 Contributors Wing YEAR OF INDUCTION INDUCTEE 2009 Charles Lewis Jr. 2015 Jeff Blatnick 2016 Bob Meyrowitz 2017 Joe Silva 2018 Bruce Connal 2018 Art Davie 2021 Marc Ratner