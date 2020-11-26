UFC Vegas 15: Blaydes vs. Lewis fight card, date, time in India and where to watch

In the main event, No. 2 ranked contender Curtis Blaydes and No. 4 Derrick Lewis look to make their cases for the next shot at the UFC heavyweight belt.

In the co-main event, former UFC light heavyweight title challenger and No. 6 ranked Anthony Smith steps in on short notice to take on Devin Clark.

Also on the main card, in a clash of heavyweights looking to make a statement, Josh Parisian battles Parker Porter, while Miguel Baeza locks horns with Takashi Sato in a welterweight bout and Spike Carlyle meets Bill Algeo in a featherweight bout.

In the preliminary card, the likes of Ashlee Evans-Smith, Gina Mazany, Rachael Ostovich and Luke Sanders will be in action among other MMA talents.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 15:

When and where is UFC Vegas 15 taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (November 28) at the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Due to time difference in India, the event will take place on Sunday (November 29) morning.

What time does UFC Vegas 15 start?

The preliminary card starts at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT (Saturday, November 28) | 12 AM GMT / 5.30 AM IST (Sunday, November 29). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, November 28) | 3 AM GMT / 8.30 AM IST (Sunday, November 29).

Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 15?

The main card will be shown live in India on Sony TEN 2 and streamed via Sony LIV. In the US, he main card will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes in English and in Spanish, and simulcast on ESPN+.

UFC Vegas 15 fight card

Main Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis

2. Light Heavyweight bout: Anthony Smith vs. Devin Clark

3. Heavyweight bout: Josh Parisian vs. Parker Porter

4. Welterweight bout: Miguel Baeza vs. Takashi Sato

5. Featherweight bout: Spike Carlyle vs. Bill Algeo

Preliminary card

1. Women's Bantamweight bout: Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Norma Dumont Viana

2. Bantamweight bout: Martin Day vs. Anderson dos Santos

3. Women's Flyweight bout: Gina Mazany vs. Rachael Ostovich

4. Featherweight bout: Jonathan Pearce vs. Kai Kamaka III

5. Flyweight bout: Su Mudaerji vs. Malcolm Gordon

6. Catchweight (140 lb) bout: Luke Sanders vs. Nathan Maness