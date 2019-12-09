English
WADA hands Russia four-year ban from international events

By
WADA

Bengaluru, December 9: Russia has been banned from international sporting events for four years, including the Olympics and the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The decision was announced at WADA's special board meeting convened at the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The decision is unlikely to surprise many given the scale of Russia's attempt to conceal, obfuscate and frustrate attempts to unmask the beneficiaries of a state-powered doping program, remarkable for its sophistication and scope.

Story first published: Monday, December 9, 2019, 16:43 [IST]
