WADA hands Russia four-year ban from international events

The decision was announced at WADA's special board meeting convened at the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The decision is unlikely to surprise many given the scale of Russia's attempt to conceal, obfuscate and frustrate attempts to unmask the beneficiaries of a state-powered doping program, remarkable for its sophistication and scope.

WADA Executive Committee unanimously endorses four-year period of non-compliance for the Russian Anti-Doping Agency:https://t.co/K8QjAz7u4R — WADA (@wada_ama) December 9, 2019