World Athletics Championships 2022: Full list of Indian Athletes, Events Dates and Timing in IST

By
Neeraj Chopra will lead India's charge at the World Athletics Championships 2022

India will look to better their solitary medal haul when they compete at the upcoming World Athletics Championships 2022, which is scheduled to be held from July 15 to July 24 at Eugene in Oregon, USA.

Former long jumper Anju Bobby George's bronze in Paris 2003 is the only medal won by an Indian athlete at the World Championships so far, but the nation will hope Javelin thrower and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will lead the country's charge for more medals at the event.

Neeraj will not be the only athlete representing India at the World Athletics Championships Oregon 22 as Avinash Sable, who set a national record earlier this year, will be competing in the men's 3000 metres steeplechase, while several others have also qualified for the world championships.

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will also be part of the 22-member Indian contingent which also includes shot putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor, triple jumpers Abdulla Aboobacker & Praveen Chitravel among others.

The final list was released by Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on June 30. Now, let's take a look at the Indian athletes headed to World Athletics Championships 2022 and the event dates and timing in IST:

Indian contingent for World Athletics Championships 2022

Athlete(s) Event
Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw
Rohit Yadav Men's Javelin Throw
Annu Rani Women's Javelin Throw
Tajinderpal Singh Toor Men's Shot Put
Priyanka Goswami Women's 20km Race Walk
Sandeep Kumar Men's 20km Race Walk
Murali Sreeshankar Men's Long jump
Muhammed Anees Yahiya Men's Long Jump
Abdulla Aboobacker Men's Triple jump
Praveen Chithravel Men's Triple jump
Eldhose Paul Men's Triple Jump
Avinash Sable Men's 3000m Steeplechase
Parul Chaudhary Women's 3000m Steeplechase
MP Jabir Men's 400m Hurdles
Noah Nirmal Tom Men's 4x400m Relay
Amoj Jacob (Arokia Rajiv) Men's 4x400m Relay
Muhammed Ajmal Men's 4x400m Relay
Naganathan Pandi Men's 4x400m Relay
Rajesh Ramesh Men's 4x400m Relay
Muhammed Anas Yahiya Men's 4x400m Relay
S Dhanalakshmi Women's 200m
Aishwarya Kailash Mishra Women's 400m
Indian athletes’ events date and timing

Date Event Round Time in IST
July 16 Women's 20 Kilometers Race Walk Final 1:40 AM
July 16 Men’s 20 Kilometers Race Walk Final 3:40 AM
July 16 Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats 5:45 AM
July 16 Men's Long Jump Qualification 6:30 AM
July 16 Men's Shot Put Qualification 7:25 AM
July 16 Women's 3000m Steeplechase Heats 11:05 PM
July 17 Men's 400m Hurdles Heats 1:50 AM
July 17 Men's Long Jump Final 6:55 AM
July 18 Women's 400m Heats 12:30 AM
July 18 Men's Shot Put Final 6:57 AM
July 19 Women's 200m Heats 6:30 AM
July 19 Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final 7:50 AM
July 20 Women's 200m Semi-final 6:35 AM
July 20 Men's 400m Hurdles Final 8:20 AM
July 21 Women's Javelin Throw Qualification (Group A) 3:50 AM
July 21 Women's Javelin Throw Qualification (Group B) 5:20 AM
July 21 Women's 400m Semi-final 7:15 AM
July 21 Women's 300om Steeplechase Final 8:15 AM
July 22 Men's Javelin Throw Qualification (Group A) 5:35 AM
July 22 Men's Triple Jump Qualification 6:50 AM
July 22 Women's Javelin Throw Final 6:50 AM
July 22 Men's Javelin Throw Qualification (Group B) 7:15 AM
July 22 Women's 200m Final 8:05 AM
July 23 Women's 400m Final 7:45 AM
July 24 Men's 4x400m Relay Heats 6:15 AM
July 24 Men's Triple Jump Final 6:30 AM
July 24 Men's Javelin Throw Final 7:05 AM
July 25 Men's 4x400m Relay Final 8:05 AM
World Athletics Championships 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming

As it stands, there is no information on the telecast and live streaming in India. However, the rights in USA belong to NBC Sports. In India, Viacom18 (Sports 18 and VOOTSelect) have shown athletics events this year, but stay tuned for further information on the same.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 11:56 [IST]
