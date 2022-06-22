World Athletics Championships 2022: Full list of Indian Athletes, Events Dates and Timing in IST

Neeraj
Chopra
will
lead
India's
charge
at
the
World
Athletics
Championships
2022
India
will
look
to
better
their
solitary
medal
haul
when
they
compete
at
the
upcoming
World
Athletics
Championships
2022,
which
is
scheduled
to
be
held
from
July
15
to
July
24
at
Eugene
in
Oregon,
USA.
Former
long
jumper
Anju
Bobby
George's
bronze
in
Paris
2003
is
the
only
medal
won
by
an
Indian
athlete
at
the
World
Championships
so
far,
but
the
nation
will
hope
Javelin
thrower
and
Olympic
champion
Neeraj
Chopra
will
lead
the
country's
charge
for
more
medals
at
the
event.
Neeraj
will
not
be
the
only
athlete
representing
India
at
the
World
Athletics
Championships
Oregon
22
as
Avinash
Sable,
who
set
a
national
record
earlier
this
year,
will
be
competing
in
the
men's
3000
metres
steeplechase,
while
several
others
have
also
qualified
for
the
world
championships.
Long
jumper
Murali
Sreeshankar
will
also
be
part
of
the
22-member
Indian
contingent
which
also
includes
shot
putter
Tajinder
Pal
Singh
Toor,
triple
jumpers
Abdulla
Aboobacker
&
Praveen
Chitravel
among
others.
The
final
list
was
released
by
Athletics
Federation
of
India
(AFI)
on
June
30.
Now,
let's
take
a
look
at
the
Indian
athletes
headed
to
World
Athletics
Championships
2022
and
the
event
dates
and
timing
in
IST:
Indian
contingent
for
World
Athletics
Championships
2022
Athlete(s)
Event
Neeraj
Chopra
Men's
Javelin
Throw
Rohit
Yadav
Men's
Javelin
Throw
Annu
Rani
Women's
Javelin
Throw
Tajinderpal
Singh
Toor
Men's
Shot
Put
Priyanka
Goswami
Women's
20km
Race
Walk
Sandeep
Kumar
Men's
20km
Race
Walk
Murali
Sreeshankar
Men's
Long
jump
Muhammed
Anees
Yahiya
Men's
Long
Jump
Abdulla
Aboobacker
Men's
Triple
jump
Praveen
Chithravel
Men's
Triple
jump
Eldhose
Paul
Men's
Triple
Jump
Avinash
Sable
Men's
3000m
Steeplechase
Parul
Chaudhary
Women's
3000m
Steeplechase
MP
Jabir
Men's
400m
Hurdles
Noah
Nirmal
Tom
Men's
4x400m
Relay
Amoj
Jacob
(Arokia
Rajiv)
Men's
4x400m
Relay
Muhammed
Ajmal
Men's
4x400m
Relay
Naganathan
Pandi
Men's
4x400m
Relay
Rajesh
Ramesh
Men's
4x400m
Relay
Muhammed
Anas
Yahiya
Men's
4x400m
Relay
S
Dhanalakshmi
Women's
200m
Aishwarya
Kailash
Mishra
Women's
400m
Indian
athletes’
events
date
and
timing
Date
Event
Round
Time
in
IST
July
16
Women's
20
Kilometers
Race
Walk
Final
1:40
AM
July
16
Men’s
20
Kilometers
Race
Walk
Final
3:40
AM
July
16
Men’s
3000m
Steeplechase
Heats
5:45
AM
July
16
Men's
Long
Jump
Qualification
6:30
AM
July
16
Men's
Shot
Put
Qualification
7:25
AM
July
16
Women's
3000m
Steeplechase
Heats
11:05
PM
July
17
Men's
400m
Hurdles
Heats
1:50
AM
July
17
Men's
Long
Jump
Final
6:55
AM
July
18
Women's
400m
Heats
12:30
AM
July
18
Men's
Shot
Put
Final
6:57
AM
July
19
Women's
200m
Heats
6:30
AM
July
19
Men's
3000m
Steeplechase
Final
7:50
AM
July
20
Women's
200m
Semi-final
6:35
AM
July
20
Men's
400m
Hurdles
Final
8:20
AM
July
21
Women's
Javelin
Throw
Qualification
(Group
A)
3:50
AM
July
21
Women's
Javelin
Throw
Qualification
(Group
B)
5:20
AM
July
21
Women's
400m
Semi-final
7:15
AM
July
21
Women's
300om
Steeplechase
Final
8:15
AM
July
22
Men's
Javelin
Throw
Qualification
(Group
A)
5:35
AM
July
22
Men's
Triple
Jump
Qualification
6:50
AM
July
22
Women's
Javelin
Throw
Final
6:50
AM
July
22
Men's
Javelin
Throw
Qualification
(Group
B)
7:15
AM
July
22
Women's
200m
Final
8:05
AM
July
23
Women's
400m
Final
7:45
AM
July
24
Men's
4x400m
Relay
Heats
6:15
AM
July
24
Men's
Triple
Jump
Final
6:30
AM
July
24
Men's
Javelin
Throw
Final
7:05
AM
July
25
Men's
4x400m
Relay
Final
8:05
AM
World
Athletics
Championships
2022
Telecast
and
Live
Streaming
As
it
stands,
there
is
no
information
on
the
telecast
and
live
streaming
in
India.
However,
the
rights
in
USA
belong
to
NBC
Sports.
In
India,
Viacom18
(Sports
18
and
VOOTSelect)
have
shown
athletics
events
this
year,
but
stay
tuned
for
further
information
on
the
same.