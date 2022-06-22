World Athletics Championships 2022: Full list of Indian Athletes Qualified, Dates and Timing in IST of Events

Former long jumper Anju Bobby George's bronze in Paris 2003 is the only medal won by an Indian athlete at the World Championships so far, but the nation will hope Javelin thrower and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will lead the country's charge for more medals at the event.

Neeraj will not be the only athlete representing India at the World Athletics Championships Oregon 22 as Avinash Sable, who set a national record earlier this year, will be competing in the men's 3000 metres steeplechase, while several others have also qualified for the world championships.

Commonwealth Games 2022: List of Indian Athletes Qualified For Birmingham CWG

Long jumpers Murali Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin will also be part of the Indian contingent which also includes shot putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor, triple jumpers Abdulla Aboobacker & Praveen Chitravel, discus throwers Kamalpreet Kaur and Seema Punia among others.

While the final list will be released on June 29, here is a look at the Indian athletes qualified so far for World Athletics Championships 2022 and the possible event dates and timing in IST:

Indian athletes qualified for World Athletics Championships 2022 Athlete(s) Event Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Tajinderpal Singh Toor Men's Shot Put Kamalpreet Kaur Women's Discus Throw Priyanka Goswami Women's 20km and 35km Race Walk Sandeep Kumar Men's 20km Race Walk Rahul Kumar Men’s 20km Race Walk Murali Sreeshankar Men's Long jump Jeswin Aldrin Men's Long jump Abdulla Aboobacker Men's Triple jump Praveen Chithravel Men's Triple jump Avinash Sable Men's 3000m Steeplechase Seema Punia Women's Discus Throw TBA Men's 4x400m Relay Indian athletes’ events possible date and timing (As it stands) Date Event Round Time in IST July 16 Women's 20 Kilometers Race Walk Final 1:40 AM July 16 Men’s 20 Kilometers Race Walk Final 3:40 AM July 16 Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats 5:45 AM July 16 Men's Long Jump Qualification 6:30 AM July 16 Men's Shot Put Qualification 7:25 AM July 17 Men's Long Jump Final 6:55 AM July 19 Women's Discus Throw Qualification (Group A) 5:40 AM July 19 Women's Discus Throw Qualification (Group B) 7:05 AM July 19 Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final 7:50 AM July 21 Women's Discus Throw Final 7 AM July 22 Men's Javelin Throw Qualification (Group A) 5:35 AM July 22 Men's Triple Jump Qualification 6:50 AM July 22 Men's Javelin Throw Qualification (Group B) 7:15 AM July 22 Women's 35 Kilometres Race Walk Final 6:45 PM July 24 Men's 4x400m Relay Heats 6:15 AM July 24 Men's Triple Jump Final 6:35 AM July 24 Men's Javelin Throw Final 7:05 AM July 25 Men's 4x400m Relay Final 8:05 AM World Athletics Championships 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming As it stands, there is no information on the telecast and live streaming in India. However, the rights in USA belong to NBC Sports. In India, Viacom18 (Sports 18 and VOOTSelect) have shown athletics events this year, but stay tuned for further information on the same.