MotoGP 2020: Vinales takes pole and Misano lap record with blistering Q2 effort

Quartararo leads a Yamaha armada at Misano



Vinales tore around Misano in one minute, 31.411 seconds - three tenths of a second quicker than any other rider in the session and two tenths faster than Jorge Lorenzo's previous lap record.

With supporters allowed back in the stands for the first time this season, Vinales then celebrated ebulliently, to the extent he triggered the air bag in his leathers.

It meant first and fourth for Monster Energy Yahama, with Valentino Rossi just missing out on the front row as Franco Morbidelli and championship leader Fabio Quartararo came in second and third for Petronas Yamaha.

Those results amounted to a timely strong showing for the manufacturer after Rossi and Quartararo this week questioned the failure to extensively utilise the expertise of test rider Jorge Lorenzo.

Morbidelli had shot to provisional pole with a 1:31.723 lap, but his joy was short-lived as Vinales' heroics secured a second pole of the season.

Pramac duo Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia rounded out the second row behind Rossi, ahead of Suzuki pair Alex Rins and Joan Mir, with Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso in ninth.

Pol Espargaro is down in 11th after a crash at turn 15 early on in Q2, sandwiched by Avintia Ducati's Johann Zarco and fellow Q1 graduate Miguel Oliveira.

LIVE on EUROSPORT and EUROSPORT HD from 14:30 Hrs (02:30 pm IST) and on Discovery Plus from 15:30 Hrs (03:30 pm IST) onwards on Sunday, September 13th