MotoGP: Yamaha withdraw Maverick Vinales from Austrian GP

The 26-year-old failed to finish the Styrian Grand Prix due to what he put down to multiple electrical issues.

However, Yamaha said in a statement on Thursday (August 12) that Vinales' actions could have potentially caused significant damage to the engine and have withdrawn the Spaniard from the 11th round of the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Cchampionship.

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Statement:



"Yamaha regrets to announce that Maverick Vinales' entry to this weekend's Austrian MotoGP event has been withdrawn by the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team.

The absence follows the suspension of the rider by Yamaha due to the unexplained irregular operation of the motorcycle by the rider during last weekend's Styria MotoGP race.

Yamaha's decision follows an in-depth analysis of telemetry and data over the last days," a statement from the Japanese manufacturer said.

However, Vinales, who races alongside 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship leader Fabio Quartararo, will not be replaced by another rider at the Red Bull Ring.

It may be recalled that the nine-time MotoGP race winner had announced in June that he is to leave Yamaha a year early at the end of the 2021 season.

"Yamaha's conclusion is that the rider's actions could have potentially caused significant damage to the engine of his YZR-M1 bike which could have caused serious risks to the rider himself and possibly posed a danger to all other riders in the MotoGP race.

The rider will not be replaced at the Austrian GP.

Decisions regarding the future races will be taken after a more detailed analysis of the situation and further discussions between Yamaha and the rider," the Yamaha statement added.

Vinales is currently sixth in 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship, with 95 points from 10 rounds.

