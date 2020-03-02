Thailand MotoGP likely to be rescheduled due to coronavirus

This comes close on the heels of FIM's official decision to cancel the MotoGP season opener to be held under lights at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar on March 8.

The Moto 2 and Moto 3 races will be held as per schedule in Qatar as the testing is already in place.

Unlike Qatar, while ruling out a total cancellation of the race, Thai organisers said the race will have to be rescheduled.

"I don't say it's cancelled, I just say it is postponed until time allows us to do (the event. It's because of the corona virus," Anutin Charnvirakul, chairman of the Thailand MotoGP organising committee, told AFP news agency.

"We need to postpone it today until further notice," added Anutin, who is also the country's deputy prime minister and health minister.

With both of the FIM MotoGP World Championship 2020 season's first two races having been shelved, the season will now officialy start on April 5 in Austin, Texas.

Even last week Thai MotoGP organisers were upbeat, pledging extra health measures like temperature checks, facemasks and hand sanitisers. Anutin himself had vowed "no cancellation".

But with Thailand's health ministry conforming that a 35-year-old Thai man passed away due to complications caused by the coronavirus, the organisers had a rethink.

"Things change every day and it has become pandemic. We've to go along with the circumstances worldwide and postponement is in the best interests of the nation as well as the participants," Anutin added.

As the coronavirus has spread, Italy has become the hardest-hit European country with 34 deaths and more than 1,600 confirmed cases.

Italian drivers play a "vital role in the championship", said FIM following the cancellation of the race in Qatar, which is restricting arrivals from Italy. Six riders in the elite class are Italian, including seven-time world champion Valentino Rossi as well as 2019 runner-up Andrea Dovizioso, while Ducati and Aprilia are leading Italian manufacturers.

