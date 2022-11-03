Valencia GP: It's Quartararo vs Bagnaia, Yamaha vs Ducati as stage is set for the final showdown

For the crowd watching on that makes it an easy enough equation -- the only thing Quartararo can do is win. If he does not, Bagnaia need not even finish, such is his advantage, but this is motorcycle racing. It ain't over till the chequered flag waves as the 2006 season proved.

In the red corner, Bagnaia has a stunning seven wins and has overcome a deficit of 91 points to sit 23 clear. He has broken more than a few records and stands to become the first Ducati rider to take the crown in 15 years - something that would also see the Bologna factory complete the Triple Crown of Constructors', Teams' and Riders' titles.

He won at Valencia last year on a historic day for Ducati too as they locked out the podium, so the track will not be an unwelcome venue for the decider. But that was then, and this is now - with history beckoning with open arms. No longer the chaser, Bagnaia is now the rider in the hot seat.

In the blue corner, Quartararo's year has largely been a study in consistency. Few mistakes, some impressive victories and, until late on, the sole Yamaha scoring constructor points every weekend speak to an incredible achievement of a season.

A tough Thai GP and then another nil points in Australia seemed to see the tide turn, but El Diablo was not done. As Sepang staged the first match point for his opponent, Quartararo pulled out a much-needed podium for his final stand, and stand he did as the fight rolls on.

Valencia would likely not be his venue of choice, but for Yamaha it's been a solid one... so with zero pressure now the weight of expectation has shifted to Bagnaia, can Quartararo come out swinging?

The decider, however, does not exist in a vacuum. It exists on a grid of the fastest riders and machinery in the world, all of whom have their own targets to hit and glory to chase. Some of whom also have loyalties.

With history on the line for Ducati, the message is, as a bare minimum: do not get anywhere close to being the reason for a last-minute heartbreak. And that message goes out to a third of the grid: Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team), Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP), Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing), Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing), Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team), Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP).

So, #TheDecider rolls into town from Thursday (November 3) as festivities begin, with Friday first touch and Saturday then deciding the grid for a pivotal showdown.

Tune in to see that raced into the history books from 2pm local time (6.30pm IST)) on Sunday (November 6) as the lights go out for the final time in 2022, ahead of a new era for the FIM MotoGP World Championship. Indian audience can catch all the action live on Eurosport channel.

Will it be a new era under a new champion? We will find it out on Sunday.