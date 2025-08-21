Why India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup will happen? Sports Ministry confirming No Bilateral series but makes other Revelation | Exclusive By MyKhel Staff Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 19:58 [IST]

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Thursday laid out India's official stance on sporting engagements with Pakistan, reiterating that bilateral events will not resume under current circumstances.

The government emphasized that while no bilateral series or exchanges will take place, Indian athletes will continue to participate in international and multilateral tournaments even if Pakistan is among the competing nations.

Key Points from the Ministry's Release:

No bilateral sports events: Indian teams will not travel to Pakistan for competitions, and Pakistani teams will not be permitted to play bilateral matches in India.

International and multilateral events: India will participate in global events, both at home and abroad, where Pakistan may also feature. The decision will be guided by international sporting practices and the interests of Indian players.

India as a credible host: When India hosts international tournaments, Pakistani athletes and teams will also be allowed to compete, in line with the norms of global sports bodies.

The ministry's statement comes amid an escalation in India-Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year, in which multiple Indian security personnel lost their lives. The incident, attributed to Pakistan-based groups, drew sharp responses from New Delhi and reinforced the government's hardline stance against normalizing ties with Islamabad.

The attack was followed by Operation Sindoor, India's extensive counter-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir. The operation not only targeted infiltrating terror groups but also heightened India's pressure on Pakistan diplomatically, with New Delhi accusing Islamabad of continuing to sponsor cross-border terrorism.

Sporting Fallout

Against this backdrop, sports has remained one of the most visible casualties of strained bilateral relations. Cricket, historically the most high-profile sporting rivalry between the two neighbours, has been suspended bilaterally since 2012-13. Encounters between the two sides are now limited to ICC or Asian Cricket Council tournaments.

In 2023, India refused to play its Asia Cup matches in Pakistan, forcing organizers into a hybrid model, with India's games shifted to Sri Lanka. Looking ahead, doubts persist about India's participation in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, with security and political concerns likely to dominate discussions.

India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025: Why India will play Pakistan in Asia Cup?

A source from the Sports Ministry told MyKhel exclusively that the Indian team may play Pakistan in the Asia Cup as they abide by the Olympic structure of sports. And the Indian team also doesn't want to let Pakistan win at such a continental stage. The main focus of the team is to beat Pakistan both in the pitch and at the border, hence India won't refuse playing Pakistan in multinational tournaments. It is now clear that India will play Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 and likely in the future multinational tournaments.