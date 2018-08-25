English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Murray writes off US Open chances

Posted By: OPTA
Murraycropped

London, Aug 25: Andy Murray feels he is improving all the time ahead of his grand-slam comeback but says it would be unrealistic to think he can win the US Open.

Murray withdrew from Wimbledon on the eve of his home major, deciding he was not ready to play five-set matches as he eased his way back from hip surgery.

The three-time grand slam winner retired from the Citi Open due to exhaustion after reaching the quarter-finals and opted to skip the Rogers Cup before losing to Lucas Pouille in the first round of the Cincinnati Masters.

Murray will face James Duckworth in the first round at Flushing Meadows next week and the unseeded Brit is not expecting to mount a strong challenge in New York.

"My body feels better than it did a few weeks ago so that's positive," he said in New York on Friday.

"I haven't played one so you don't know until you get out there and do it. I played some long matches in Washington so that will help me.

"My expectation is to give my best effort in the matches and hopefully my tennis will get better. My tennis is getting better all the time."

How quickly would things unravel?UNITED NATIONS HEADQUARTERS. #murray4president 🤡

A post shared by Andy Murray (@andymurray) on Aug 23, 2018 at 5:41am PDT

Murray added: "It feels slightly different this one because for the last 10 years or so I've been coming and trying to prepare to win the event, whereas I don't feel like that's realistic for me this year. It's a slightly different mentality. That feels a bit odd.

"I have great memories from New York overall from juniors to my first slam final to then obviously winning my first grand slam here. I'm really, really pleased to be back. I'll try to enjoy it as much as I can."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: LGN 2 - 2 RSO
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Saturday, August 25, 2018, 0:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 25, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue