French Open: Halep survives scare to beat Riske; impressive Kvitova eases into next round

Paris, May 30: World number one and top seed Simona Halep recovered from a disastrous first set to reach the French Open second round on Wednesday (May 30) with a 2-6, 6-1, 6-1 win over Alison Riske of the United States. While eighth seed Petra Kvitova eased into the French Open third round with a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Spain's Lara Arruabarrena.

Halep, the runner-up in Paris in 2014 and 2017, slumped 0-5 down in the opening set to world number 83 Riske whose only win at the tournament came in 2014. The Romanian committed 16 unforced errors in the set but stepped up a gear from that point on to book a second-round match against Taylor Townsend of the United States.

"It's always difficult in the first round of a Grand Slam, you are always nervous," said Halep whose opening round match had been cancelled on Tuesday due to torrential rain.

"But I started to run more, played better and kept more balls in play." Halep needs to reach the semi-finals or better if she is to retain the world top spot.

The two-time Wimbledon champion, Kvitova, has now won 13 consecutive matches on clay after claiming titles in Prague and Madrid and will face either Romanian Alexandra Dulgheru or Estonia's 25th seed Anett Kontaveit for a place in the last 16.

Czech Kvitova has not reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros since a run to the last four in 2012.

The 28-year-old raced through the opening set in only 24 minutes, and although she was pegged back after an early break in the second, a booming forehand sealed a victory with a third straight game.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 17:46 [IST]
