French Open: Halep survives scare to beat Riske; impressive Kvitova eases into next round

Halep, the runner-up in Paris in 2014 and 2017, slumped 0-5 down in the opening set to world number 83 Riske whose only win at the tournament came in 2014. The Romanian committed 16 unforced errors in the set but stepped up a gear from that point on to book a second-round match against Taylor Townsend of the United States.

Off to a flying start!



Alison Riske puts Halep on upset alert taking the first set 6-2.#RG18 pic.twitter.com/EBbdIhFSoI — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 30, 2018

"It's always difficult in the first round of a Grand Slam, you are always nervous," said Halep whose opening round match had been cancelled on Tuesday due to torrential rain.

Malgré un faux départ dans le 1er set, Simona Halep passe l'obstacle américain Alison Riske 2-6 6-1 6-1#RG18 pic.twitter.com/1VPgchFELb — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 30, 2018

"But I started to run more, played better and kept more balls in play." Halep needs to reach the semi-finals or better if she is to retain the world top spot.

The two-time Wimbledon champion, Kvitova, has now won 13 consecutive matches on clay after claiming titles in Prague and Madrid and will face either Romanian Alexandra Dulgheru or Estonia's 25th seed Anett Kontaveit for a place in the last 16.

Lucky #️⃣1️⃣3️⃣@Petra_Kvitova notches her 13th consecutive match win, blasting past Arruabarrena 6-0 6-4 to book her spot in the 3R.#RG18 pic.twitter.com/fAMEeK0IWY — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 30, 2018

Czech Kvitova has not reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros since a run to the last four in 2012.

The 28-year-old raced through the opening set in only 24 minutes, and although she was pegged back after an early break in the second, a booming forehand sealed a victory with a third straight game.