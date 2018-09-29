English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Sabalenka powers past Kontaveit to claim Wuhan Open title

By
aryna sabalenka - cropped

Wuhan, September 29: Aryna Sabalenka powered past Anett Kontaveit to win the Wuhan Open final on Saturday (September 29). The 20-year-old claimed the second title of her career with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Estonian Kontaveit in China.

Sabalenka becomes the youngest ever player to win a Premier 5 tournament, while only Marketa Vondrousova and Olga Danilovic among active players have won WTA events at a younger age.

It is the second tour triumph in 2018 for the Belarusian, who had lifted the trophy in New Haven back in August after defeating Carla Suarez Navarro.

Sunday's showdown was the first meeting between Sabalenka and Kontaveit and the second Wuhan final in a row to feature two unseeded players, with last year having seen Caroline Garcia defeat Ashleigh Barty.

Sabalenka broke in the fourth game of the match and held firm to take the opening set in 39 minutes, having survived three deuces in game six.

Kontaveit struggled to cope with the power of her opponent at times and failed to earn as much as a break point throughout.

A tight second set swung Sabalenka's way when she broke to love to go 5-3 ahead, and she held her nerve to claim the biggest win of her career.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: WHU 3 - 1 MUN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Saturday, September 29, 2018, 18:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 29, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue