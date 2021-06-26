Wimbledon 2021: Men's Stats Preview; History beckons Djokovic

The Serb seeks a 20th major title, which would tie the men's record shared by legends-- Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

He can also move closer to a calendar-year Grand Slam after winning the Australian Open in February and the French Open this month.

Fans in India can catch all the Wimbledon action live on Star Sports Select and Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

With OPTA/Stats Perform inputs, myKhel.com gives you a statistical overview of the men's competition.

• The last 17 years at Wimbledon have been dominated by the same four players: Federer (8), Djokovic (5), Nadal (2), Murray (2). The last winner at Wimbledon before them was Lleyton Hewitt in 2002.

• Each of the last nine men's titles at Wimbledon have been won by either Djokovic (5), Federer (2) or Murray (2).

• Since Wimbledon 2004, only one of the 68 Grand Slam tournaments has not seen at least one of Federer, Djokovic and Nadal in the semifinal, it was at the US Open 2020.

• Djokovic has won four of the last six Wimbledon tournaments, including each of the last two.

• Djokovic is the only player to have won the first two Grand Slam tournaments of a calendar year over the last 25 years, doing it in 2016 and 2021.

• The 2019 final at Wimbledon was the first Grand Slam final to be decided by a final set tie-break, with Djokovic beating Federer 7-3 in that tie-break; it was also the longest final in Wimbledon history (4hours 57minutes).

• No player has won Roland Garros and Wimbledon the same year since Nadal in 2010.

• Lleyton Hewitt was the last non-European player to win at Wimbledon, it was in 2002.

• Federer has won the men's singles title eight times, the most among all players in Wimbledon's history.

• Federer will aim to win his 21st Grand Slam tournament and becoming the outright leader in that ranking.

• Daniil Medvedev has never passed the third round at Wimbledon but his three defeats there have all seen five sets.

• Stefano Tsitsipas has reached the semifinals in his last three Grand Slam tournaments, after doing this only once in his previous 12.

• Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam tournament where Alexander Zverev is yet to reach the quarterfinal, his best result being a fourth round in 2017.

• Roberto Bautista Agut has played his only Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon, it was in 2019.

• Three of the four quarterfinals played in a Grand Slam by Sam Querrey came at Wimbledon.

• Matteo Berrettini won his second ATP Final played on grass earlier in June during the Queen's Club Championship (also Stuttgart Open in 2019).

• Kei Nishikori reached the quarterfinals in his each of his last two Wimbledon, after never reaching that stage in his previous nine appearances in the tournament.