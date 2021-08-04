Tokyo 2020: Wrestlers Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia reach semis as Anshu Malik bows out

While Ravi defeated Bulgaria's Georgi Vangelov by technical superiority on Mat A by 14-4 to reach the last 4, his compatriot Deepak edged China's Zushen Lin 6-3 in a very closely contested match on Mat C at the Makuhari Messe Hall A.

In the 57kg category quarterfinal clash, Ravi, who is seeded second, comfortably overcame the challenge of the Bulgarian Vangelov. The 23-year-old Indian drew the first blood by snatching six points that remained unanswered at the end of the first period.

In the second period, the 2019 World Wrestling Championships bronze medalist, faced a good challenge from Valentinov as he took four points but Ravi bounced back to secure another 8 points to win the bout by 14-4.

Ravi will next face Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev in the semifinal that is scheduled to take place on Wednesday (August 4) afternoon.

Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestlers schedule, dates, timings in IST and telecast information

Second-seeded Deepak as expected got into a very cagey start against the Chinese wrestler in the 86kg quarterfinal. The first period saw a minimum of action as the Indian took the lead by 1-0.

In the second period, Punia put his foot on the accelerator as he brilliantly managed to squeeze five points in comparison to three of Zushen to seal a 6-3 win despite a late challenge from the Chinese corner.

The 22-year-old Indian Deepak will now face USA's David Taylor III in the semi-final, which is scheduled for later on Wednesday (August 4).

Earlier on Wednesday (August 4), Dahiya stormed into the quarter-finals after overpowering Colombia's Oscar Eduardo Tigreros Urbano, winning by the Technical Superiority of 13-2.

Deepak Punia also had a relativley easy 1/8 Final bout as he defeated Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor by the Technical Superiority of 12-1.

Anshu Malik bows out

Indian youngster Anshu Malik lost the women's freestyle 57kg category 1/8 Final against Belarus' Iryna Kurchkina to exit her maiden olympics.

Earlier on Tuesday (August 3), fellow youngster Sonam Malik also bowed out of the Tokyo 2020 Games after defeat to Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu in women's freestyle 62kg 1/8 Final.