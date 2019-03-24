Roman Reigns to return during next episode of WWE Raw in Boston?

But momentum for the Big Dog came to an abrupt halt the following night when he suffered a brutal attack at the hands of Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Psychopath assaulted Roman Reigns as well as Dean Ambrose on the same night to keep his dominant position intact on the WWE Raw roster. Hence the franchise player of the company missed the show last week.

But it is now confirmed that Roman Reigns will return during the upcoming edition of WWE Raw which will emanate from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. WrestlingINC.com confirmed that the poster boy will be back to claim his yard and also respond to the Wrestlemania challenge laid down by Drew McIntyre. Here’s more from the source,

"Roman Reigns is scheduled to return to WWE TV on Monday's RAW from Boston. The storyline for this week was that Reigns not cleared for RAW due to last week's attack by Drew McIntyre. McIntyre issued a WrestleMania 35 challenge to Reigns this week and Reigns will likely accept that challenge on Monday."

Dean Ambrose will also be present on Raw in Boston after missing the Chicago episode. He was not present in the main show but did come out to save Seth Rollins from a beatdown by Baron Corbin. We should note that this might be a penultimate appearance for the Lunatic Fringe on WWE’s flagship show as he is expected to leave the company after Wrestlemania 35.

The host venue is currently advertising two big matches for the show in Boston. Braun Strowman and Baron Corbin will go one-on-one while Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre will battle in a no-DQ triple threat match. As per the source, these matches are likely to be dark matches for the show which will take place once the cameras stop rolling.