WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: September 11, 2018

On tonight's Smackdown hosted at the Lafayette Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana, the build up for the weekend's Hell in a Cell PPV will continue alongside the tag team tournament finale and the new contenders matchup.

Sony Ten 1 will telecast Smackdown Live in India on Wednesday (September 12) from 5.30 AM IST, while the repeat will be aired later in the day at 12 PM, 5 PM and 10 PM.

AJ Styles and Samoa Joe’s rivalry has taken us back to the Attitude Era. Seeing rivalries in this era that include one’s family is extremely rare. These two veterans are performing extremely well to make a strong buildup for their matchup. Tonight, we expect to see Samoa Joe coming up with another such heel promo to hinder the focus of AJ Styles before the WWE Championship.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are also having the feud of their lifetime at this point for the other prime title on the show. Lynch has turned into a heel and despite that there is no lack of support for her. These two will battle it out for the Smackdown women’s championship once again. Now, the question is whether an extra stipulation will be added for the match.

We believe that could be the case as this should be turned into a Hell in a Cell match itself. Fireworks are in store for this feud courtesy of the bad blood between the pair. Giving them a chance to fight inside the demonic cage structure will be the right decision made by the creative.

Both of them will be in action tonight with Charlotte Flair locking horns against Sonya Deville, while Lynch will try to come up with another ambush during or after the matchup.

Jeff Hardy will also feature in a match against Shinsuke Nakamura. Currently, the US Champion is without a challenger for his championship. Hardy winning this match will take him back into the mid-card title picture. Randy Orton also should be seen lurking around the scene trying to cost the matchup for Hardy.

Smackdown GM announced another solid main event match between Brie Bella and Maryse. Both of them are set to return to singles action after a long time. Their husbands will be standing in their corner trying to support their partners. Hopefully, Daniel Bryan will be able to carry on the momentum from last week by helping Brie win the match.

A week from #HIAC but only 2 days away from #SDLive! What does that mean? More matches!@RonKillings will face @AndradeCienWWE (w/ loudmouth @Zelina_VegaWWE) and @MaryseMizanin returns to singles action against Brie @BellaTwins ... IN THE MAIN EVENT! pic.twitter.com/j7wRCWNtof — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 9, 2018

R-Truth will face Andrade Cien Almas in a singles match as per Paige's instructions. It looks like another mixed tag team rivalry will build up between Truth-Carmella and Almas-Vega. Whatever the outcome of tonight's match is, it will be interesting for sure.

The tag team tournament will culminate tonight with a solid matchup between The Bar and Rusev Day. The duo of Rusev and Aiden English should come out as the winners as they are the fans favourite. But future advertisements have booked The Bar in title matches meaning they will come out as the winners of the match. Thereafter, The New Day vs. The Bar will be official for the tag team championships at the PPV event.