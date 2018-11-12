WWE Survivor Series traditional team line up to be altered

There will be Champion vs. Champion matches from the two brands. Brock Lesnar will take on AJ Styles, while Seth Rollins will compete against Shinsuke Nakamura. Plus, Ronda Rousey will represent team Red against 'the man', Becky Lynch and AOP will collide with The Bar for a massive tag team match.

Not to forget, the traditional Survivor Series tag team elimination match will also be on the card. Five members of Team Raw will take on five from Team Smackdown. Samckdown has revealed their squad but the lineups from WWE Raw is yet to be disclosed fully. However, PWInsider.com has published a report hinting how the full team will look like.

According to their report, Team Raw will feature Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Dolph Ziggler. Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre were announced last week, while Angle and Lashley have not been named in the team as yet.

In fact, Kurt Angle failed to earn an opportunity in the main event of last week's episode against Drew McIntyre. However, a returning Stephanie McMahon might ensure that the general manager of the show represents the team.

Team Smackdown already declared the five names from the male roster. But as per the source, there would be at least one change to the lineup. The five names from the blue brand are Daniel Bryan, Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio, The Miz, and Randy Orton. The Viper is not yet part of the team. It means he will somehow make it at the very last moment.

Randy Orton is having one of the best runs of his career after he turned heel and has dominated the babyface superstars like Rey Mysterio or Jeff Hardy for weeks. So he deserves to be in the team. Plus, Survivor Series has been one particular show where The Viper has proved his worth over the years. So, his inclusion will make Team Smackdown stronger.

Randy Orton will replace none other than Shane McMahon according to the source. Baron Corbin and Shane McMahon will rather stand at the corner of their respective brands to ensure victory. It will be interesting to see how Randy Orton takes the slot of Smackdown commissioner on the next episode of Smackdown Live.