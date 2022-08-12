BWF World Championships 2022: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

Indian shuttlers will be in action in the BWF World Championships 2022, starting from Monday (August 22) at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

The BWF World Championships 2022 will start with the first round matches on August 22 and August 23 followed by second & third round, quarterfinals, semifinal in the subsequent days, and then conclude with the finals on Sunday (August 28).

A total of 112 singles players - 64 men & 48 women, and 144 doubles teams from across the globe, including as many as 7 singles players and 10 doubles pairs from India will be in action at the 2022 BWF World Championships.

2019 champion PV Sindhu and 2021 silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth will spearhead the Indian singles challenge alongside the likes of Lakshya Sen, Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy. The event will also see the likes of Victor Axelsen, Carolina Marina and Tai Tzu Ying among others in action.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, meanwhile, will lead the challenge in doubles as India hope to land their first doubles gold medal at the World Championships. In total, India has so far won 12 medals - 1 Gold, 4 Silvers and 7 bronze - in the event.

Here is all you need to know about BWF World Championships 2022 from dates, Indian draw, results, previous Indian winners, telecast and live streaming information: