BWF World Championships Winners: Full list of champions from 1977 to 2021

The BWF World Championships, the marquee event for badminton players across the globe, has been held since 1977 and the winners are rewarded with a gold medal.

Started as an event held once every three years, the world championships was held once in two years from the fourth edition (1985) and continued like that until 2005, after which it became an annual event.

Advertisement Advertisement

Five categories - men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles - are contested in knock out formats with the winner taking gold, runner up silver and the losing semifinalists taking a bronze medal each.

China have dominated the tournament, having won a total of 191 medals, including 67 gold, 47 silver and 79 bronze medals. The second highest is Indonesia, with 77 medals (23 gold, 18 silver, 36 bronze), followed by Denmark with 62.5 medals (10.5 gold, 14 silver, 38 bronze).

As it stands, the BWF has held 26 editions of the tournament. Now, let's take a look at BWF World Championships winners from 1977-2021: