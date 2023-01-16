India Open 2023: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

Indian shuttlers will continue their action in 2023 as they will compete in the India Open, which is set to be held at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi, India from Tuesday (January 17).

The India Open, which has been upgraded to a Super 1000 tournament, will start with the first round matches on January 17 and January 18 followed by second round, quarterfinals, semifinal on subsequent days and conclude with the finals on Sunday (January 22).

A total of 64 singles players and 96 doubles teams from across the globe, including as many as 7 singles players and 7 doubles pairs from India will be in action at the th edition of the tournament that was founded in 1973. The Indian contingent will hope to add to their eight titles at the event.

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will be among the singles shuttlers representing India at the India Open 2023. The event will also see the likes of Victor Axelsen, Carolina Marina and Akane Yamaguchi among others in action.

Meanwhile, the top doubles pair and defending men's champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will spearhead the pairs from India in action.

Here is all you need to know about India Open 2023 from dates, Indian draw, results, telecast and live streaming information: