Indonesia Masters 2023: Indian Shuttlers in Action, Schedule, Results, Telecast and Live Streaming Info

Top Indian shuttlers will look to bounce back from India Open 2023 disappointment when they continue their action in Indonesia Masters, which is scheduled to take place at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta, Indonesia, starting from Tuesday (January 24).

The Indonesia Masters 2023 will start with the qualifying and first round matches on January 24 followed by second round, quarterfinals, semifinal on subsequent days, and conclude with the finals on Sunday (January 29).

A total of 80 singles players and 108 doubles teams from across the globe, including Kento Momota, Lee Zii Jia, Loh Kean Yew, Akane Yamaguchi and recent India Open champions Kunlavut Vitidsarn and An Se-young will be among the players in action in Jakarta.

India cut a sorry figure at home as the country's challenge ended in the second round of the Super 1000 tournament following the early exits of PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and the withdrawal of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy due to a hip injury last week.

While Sindhu and Satwik-Chirag Shetty will not play this week, Sen will be among the country's shuttlers competing at the 13th edition of the Indonesia Masters as they aim to land the third title in the event.

As many as 12 singles players including Sen, Saina Nehwal, Srikanth Kidambi and HS Prannoy, and 9 doubles teams will represent India at the Indonesia Masters 2023.

Here is all you need to know about Indonesia Masters 2023 from dates, Indian draw, results, previous Indian winners, telecast and live streaming information: