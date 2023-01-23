Indonesia Masters 2023: Indian Shuttlers in Action, Schedule, Results, Telecast and Live Streaming Info
Top Indian shuttlers will look to bounce back from India Open 2023 disappointment when they continue their action in Indonesia Masters, which is scheduled to take place at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta, Indonesia, starting from Tuesday (January 24).
The Indonesia Masters 2023 will start with the qualifying and first round matches on January 24 followed by second round, quarterfinals, semifinal on subsequent days, and conclude with the finals on Sunday (January 29).
A total of 80 singles players and 108 doubles teams from across the globe, including Kento Momota, Lee Zii Jia, Loh Kean Yew, Akane Yamaguchi and recent India Open champions Kunlavut Vitidsarn and An Se-young will be among the players in action in Jakarta.
India cut a sorry figure at home as the country's challenge ended in the second round of the Super 1000 tournament following the early exits of PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and the withdrawal of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy due to a hip injury last week.
While Sindhu and Satwik-Chirag Shetty will not play this week, Sen will be among the country's shuttlers competing at the 13th edition of the Indonesia Masters as they aim to land the third title in the event.
As many as 12 singles players including Sen, Saina Nehwal, Srikanth Kidambi and HS Prannoy, and 9 doubles teams will represent India at the Indonesia Masters 2023.
Here is all you need to know about Indonesia Masters 2023 from dates, Indian draw, results, previous Indian winners, telecast and live streaming information:
Qualification and First Round: Tuesday, January 24, 2023 and Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Second Round: Thursday, January 26, 2023
Quarterfinals: Friday, January 27, 2023
Semifinals: Saturday, January 28, 2023
Finals: Sunday, January 29, 2023
Indian Singles Draw
Qualification
● Parupalli Kashyap vs Shi Yu Qi (China)
● Sameer Verma vs Tommy Sugiarto (Indonesia)
● Sai Praneeth vs Sitthikom Thammasin (Thailand)
● Priyanshu Rajawat vs Christo Popov (France)
● Mithun Manjunath vs Weng Hong Yang (China)
● Kiran George vs Mark Caljouw (Netherlands)
First Round
● HS Prannoy vs Kanta Tsuneyama (Japan)
● Lakshya Sen vs Kodai Naraoka (Japan)
● Srikanth Kidambi vs Shesar Hiren Rhustavito (Indonesia)
Indian Women's Singles Draw
First Round
● Malvika Bansod vs Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand)
● Saina Nehwal vs Pai Yu-po (Chinese Taipei)
● Akarshi Kashyap vs Lalinrat Chaiwan (Thailand)
Indian Men's Doubles Draw
Qualification
● Ishaan Bhatnagar & Sai Pratheek vs Su Ching-heng & Ye Hongwei (Chinese Taipei)
First Round
● Krishna Prasad Garaga & Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala vs Tan Kian Meng & Tan Wee Kiong (Malaysia)
Indian Women's Doubles Draw
Qualification
● Tanisha Crasto & Ashwini Ponnappa vs Tan Ning & Xia Yu Ting (China)
First Round
● Ashwini Bhat & Shikha Gautam vs Jongkolphan Kititharakul & Rawinda Prajongjai (Thailand)
● Shruti Mishra & Sikki Reddy vs Qualifier 1
● Ashna Roy & Haritha Manazhiyil vs Ng Tsz Yau & Tsang Hiu Yan (Hong Kong)
Indian Mixed Doubles Draw
Qualification
● Rohan Kapoor & Sikki Reddy vs Ty Alexander Lindeman & Josephine Wu (Canada)
● B Sumeeth Reddy & Ashwini Ponnappa vs Vinson Chiu & Jennie Gai (Malaysia)
First Round
● Ishaan Bhatnagar & Tanisha Crasto vs Thom Gicquel & Delphine Delrue (France)
HS Prannoy - 2014 (Men's Singles Champion)
Srikanth Kidambi - 2015 (Men's Singles Runner Up)
Saina Nehwal - 2019(Women's Singles Champion), 2018(Women's Singles Runner Up)
There is no telecast on a TV channel for the event in India till the quarterfinals stages, but fans can watch the action on BWF's Official YouTube channel BWF TV.
From the quarterfinal round onwards, Sports 18-1 will telecast the matches live, JioCinemaand VOOTSelect will be the destination for live streaming.