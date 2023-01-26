Indonesia Masters: Lakshya Sen reaches quarterfinals; Saina Nehwal crashes out

Young shuttler Lakshya Sen reached his first quarterfinals in 2023 as he defeated Malaysia's NG Tze Yong 19-21, 21-8, 21-17 in the Indonesia Masters round of 16 in Jakarta on Thursday.

Sen, who lost at the same stage in the Indian Open to Rasmus Genke, had to rally from a set down against The World No. 28. Both players were evenly matched in the early exchanges and were tied at 13-all in the first game at a point. The Malaysian shuttler, however, broke free and took the lead.

The current Commonwealth Games champion, Lakshya Sen, came back strongly and completely dominated the second game to tie the match. The final match was much closer, and the Indian shuttler needed to win the final three points straight to guarantee his spot in the quarterfinals.

