Malaysia Masters 2022: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

Indian shuttlers will be continue their action at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia where they will compete at the Malaysia Masters 2022, which returns after a year's hiatus, starting from Tuesday (July 5).

The Malaysia Masters, also known as Malaysia Super Series 500, was cancelled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be 13th edition of the tournament and will be good for the preparation for Commonwealth Games.

The Malaysia Masters 2022 will start with the qualification anf first round matches on July 5 and July 6 followed by second round, quarterfinals, semifinal and will conclude with the finals on Sunday (July 10).

A total of 88 singles players and 108 doubles teams from across the globe, including as many as 7 singles players and 5 doubles pairs from India. The Indian contingent will hope to land their fourt medal at the event.

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy, Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy will be among the shuttlers representing India at the Malaysia Masters 2022. The event will also see the likes of Victor Axelsen, Kento Momota, Carolina Marina and Tai Tzu Ying among others in action.

Here is all you need to know about Malaysia Masters 2022 from dates, Indian draw, results, previous Indian winners, telecast and live streaming information: