The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) is all set to host their T20 tournament in the form of the inaugural Andhra Premier League (APL) 2022, starting from July 6.

The first season of the league will see six teams battle for the title with the matches being hosted at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam and it will be a free entry.

The six teams competing at the APL 2022 will be Coastal Riders, Godavari Titans, Uttarandhra Lions, Rayalaseema Kings, Vizag Warriors and Bezawada Tigers.

There will be a total of 15 league stage matches followed by four playoff stage matches. The double-header matches will start at 1 PM IST and 6:30 PM IST. The inaugural edition will conclude on July 17 with the final.

The league stage will see six teams face each other in single round robin format with the top four after the completion of the league round, progressing to the playoff stages.

The playoff stage will be similar to the IPL, where first placed team faces second placed team in qualifier 1 with winner progressing to fina, and third placed team faces fourth placed team with winner facing the loser of qualifer 1 in qualifier 2 for a spot in the final.

The APL 2022 league stage matches will open with Coastal Riders taking on Godavari Titans. While the league stage concludes on July 13, the playoff stages will be staged between July 15 and July 17.

The tournament will see some Andhra stars like Ricky Bhui, KS Bharat and Ashwin Hebbar among others in action. All the six teams will have a 20-member squad.

Here we take a look at the APL 2022 teams, schedule with dates, timing & results, points table, telecast and live streaming information:

APL 2022 Schedule and Results

Date Fixture Time in IST Result July 6 Coastal Riders vs Godavari Titans 1 PM July 6 Uttarandhra Lions vs Rayalaseema Kings 6:30 PM July 7 Coastal Riders vs Rayalaseema Kings 1 PM July 7 Vizag Warriors vs Bezawada Tigers 6:30 PM July 8 Uttarandhra Lions vs Bezawada Tigers 1 PM July 8 Godavari Titans vs Rayalaseema Kings 6:30 PM July 9 Godavari Titans vs Vizag Warriors 1 PM July 9 Coastal Riders vs Uttarandhra Lions 6:30 PM July 10 Uttrandhra Lions vs Vizag Warriors 1 PM July 10 Godavari Titans vs Bezawada Tigers 6:30 PM July 11 Rayalaseema Kings vs Bezawada Tigers 1 PM July 11 Coastal Riders vs Vizag Warriors 6:30 PM July 12 Coastal Riders vs Bezawada Tigers 1 PM July 12 Godavari Titans vs Uttarandhra Lions 6:30 PM July 13 Rayalaseema Kings vs Vizag Warriors 6:30 PM APL 2022 Playoffs July 15 Eliminator: 3rd Place vs 4th Place 1 PM July 15 Qualifier 1: 1st Place vs 2nd Place 6:30 PM July 16 Qualifier 2: Eliminator Winner vs Qualifier 1 Loser 6:30 PM APL 2022 Final July 17 Final: Qualifier 1 Winner vs Qualifier 2 Winner 6:30 PM

APL 2022 Points Table and Standings

Position Team PLD W L NR PTS NRR 1 Bezawada Tigers 0 0 0 0 0 - 2 Coastal Riders 0 0 0 0 0 - 3 Godavari Titans 0 0 0 0 0 - 4 Rayalaseema Kings 0 0 0 0 0 - 5 Vizag Warriors 0 0 0 0 0 - 6 Uttarandhra Lions 0 0 0 0 0 -

PLD - Matches Played; W - Won; L - Lost; NR - No Result; NRR - Net Run Rate; PTS - Points

Top four progress to APL 2022 playoffs

APL 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming Info

Andhra Premier League (APL) 2022 will be shown live on Star Sports 1 Telgu, while Fancode will live stream all the matches.

APL 2022 Squads

Bezawada Tigers: Ricky Bhui (captain), B Sumanth (vice-captain), B Aiyappa, G Manish, KP Sai Rahul, K Maheep, Lalit Mohan, K Sai Teja, Shambu Akhil, MA Praneeth, E Hemadhri, Shaik Abbas, C Jogesh, V Lakshman Sai, SJ Rami Reddy, M Mahima Kumar, J Vinod Naidu, Navneet Singh, K R Naga Kumar, Pyla Avinash.

Coastal Riders: CR Gnaneshwar Reddy (captain), Lekhaz Reddy (vice-captain), Hari Shankar Reddy, C Stephen, B Munish Varma, M Harsha Vardhan, P Tapaswi, M Ravikiran, T Vijay, S Ashish, Y Teja Reddy, M Pranith, Shaik Jani Basha, A V Venkata Vijay, S Zaheer Abbas, D Kiran Kumar Reddy, S Hima Srinivas, Harsha Sai Reddy, Madha Deepak, Pasam Naveen.

Godavari Titans: K Venkata Sasikanth (captain), Yara Sandeep (vice-captain), K Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shaik Ismail, Bendalam Satvik, M Dheeraj Kumar, M Vamsi Krishna, S Dinesh Chandra, Y Girish Kumar Reddy, M Hemanth Reddy, Yadla Vasu, M K Datta Reddy, R Chinnaraju, Shaik Abdulla, D Venkata Sai Sriram, P Vara Shyam Prasad, Poda Yashwanth, G Sai Poorna Teja, M Madhav Rayudu, P Panduranga Raju.

Rayalaseema Kings: P Girinath Reddy (captain), D B Prashanth Kumar (vice-captain), Shaik Rasheed, J Durga Kumar, T Vamsi Krishna, B Santosh Kumar, Abhishek M Reddy, P R Pavan Kumar, J Saketh Ram, A Surya, V Srikanth, Y Sudarshan, G K Hari Kumar Reddy, G Jayavardhan, B Sudhakar, N Madhav, E Dharani Kumar, B Vinay Kumar, K N Pruthvi Raju, C Sai Sandeep Kumar.

Vizag Warriors: K Ashwin Hebbar (captain), D Naren Reddy (vice-captain), I Karthik Raman, K Sudharshan, Vinukonda Venu, P Prudhvi Manohar, K Karan Shinde, S Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Uppara M S Girinath, G Mallikarjuna, N Jyoti Sai Krishna, K S Narsimha Raju, M Abhinav, S Salman, M Anjaneyulu, S Harish, P Arjun Tendulkar, C Tanishq Naidu, C Siddhardha, K Vamsi Krishna.

Uttarandhra Lions: K Srikar Bharat (captain), Shoaib MD Khan (vice-captain), P Subramanyam, C Vijaya Sai Koushik, U Ahitesh Varma, S Mahammad Rafi, C Kranthi Kumar, S Tarun, Y Pramod, Guldaam Saleh, K Dheeraj Lakshman, D Swaroop Kumar, Gutta Rohit, P Darpan Rachit, GJS Prudhvi Raju, Sudheer Kumar Reddy, N Dattatreya Varma, K Ajay Kumar, G Shyam Sundar, Shaik Noor Basha.