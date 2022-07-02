Andhra Premier League 2022: Schedule, Results, Points Table, Teams, Dates, Timings & Live Streaming Info


Advertisement

The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) is all set to host their T20 tournament in the form of the inaugural Andhra Premier League (APL) 2022, starting from July 6.

The first season of the league will see six teams battle for the title with the matches being hosted at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam and it will be a free entry.

The six teams competing at the APL 2022 will be Coastal Riders, Godavari Titans, Uttarandhra Lions, Rayalaseema Kings, Vizag Warriors and Bezawada Tigers.

There will be a total of 15 league stage matches followed by four playoff stage matches. The double-header matches will start at 1 PM IST and 6:30 PM IST. The inaugural edition will conclude on July 17 with the final.

The league stage will see six teams face each other in single round robin format with the top four after the completion of the league round, progressing to the playoff stages.

The playoff stage will be similar to the IPL, where first placed team faces second placed team in qualifier 1 with winner progressing to fina, and third placed team faces fourth placed team with winner facing the loser of qualifer 1 in qualifier 2 for a spot in the final.

The APL 2022 league stage matches will open with Coastal Riders taking on Godavari Titans. While the league stage concludes on July 13, the playoff stages will be staged between July 15 and July 17.

The tournament will see some Andhra stars like Ricky Bhui, KS Bharat and Ashwin Hebbar among others in action. All the six teams will have a 20-member squad.

Here we take a look at the APL 2022 teams, schedule with dates, timing & results, points table, telecast and live streaming information:

APL 2022 Schedule and Results

Advertisement
Advertisement
DateFixtureTime in ISTResult
July 6Coastal Riders vs Godavari Titans1 PM
July 6Uttarandhra Lions vs Rayalaseema Kings6:30 PM
July 7Coastal Riders vs Rayalaseema Kings1 PM
July 7Vizag Warriors vs Bezawada Tigers6:30 PM
July 8Uttarandhra Lions vs Bezawada Tigers1 PM
July 8Godavari Titans vs Rayalaseema Kings6:30 PM
July 9Godavari Titans vs Vizag Warriors1 PM
July 9Coastal Riders vs Uttarandhra Lions6:30 PM
July 10Uttrandhra Lions vs Vizag Warriors1 PM
July 10Godavari Titans vs Bezawada Tigers6:30 PM
July 11Rayalaseema Kings vs Bezawada Tigers1 PM
July 11Coastal Riders vs Vizag Warriors6:30 PM
July 12Coastal Riders vs Bezawada Tigers1 PM
July 12Godavari Titans vs Uttarandhra Lions6:30 PM
July 13Rayalaseema Kings vs Vizag Warriors6:30 PM
APL 2022 Playoffs
July 15Eliminator: 3rd Place vs 4th Place1 PM
July 15Qualifier 1: 1st Place vs 2nd Place6:30 PM
July 16Qualifier 2: Eliminator Winner vs Qualifier 1 Loser6:30 PM
APL 2022 Final
July 17Final: Qualifier 1 Winner vs Qualifier 2 Winner6:30 PM

APL 2022 Points Table and Standings

PositionTeamPLDWLNRPTSNRR
1Bezawada Tigers00000-
2Coastal Riders00000-
3Godavari Titans00000-
4Rayalaseema Kings00000-
5Vizag Warriors00000-
6Uttarandhra Lions00000-

PLD - Matches Played; W - Won; L - Lost; NR - No Result; NRR - Net Run Rate; PTS - Points

Top four progress to APL 2022 playoffs

APL 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming Info

Andhra Premier League (APL) 2022 will be shown live on Star Sports 1 Telgu, while Fancode will live stream all the matches.

APL 2022 Squads

Bezawada Tigers: Ricky Bhui (captain), B Sumanth (vice-captain), B Aiyappa, G Manish, KP Sai Rahul, K Maheep, Lalit Mohan, K Sai Teja, Shambu Akhil, MA Praneeth, E Hemadhri, Shaik Abbas, C Jogesh, V Lakshman Sai, SJ Rami Reddy, M Mahima Kumar, J Vinod Naidu, Navneet Singh, K R Naga Kumar, Pyla Avinash.

Coastal Riders: CR Gnaneshwar Reddy (captain), Lekhaz Reddy (vice-captain), Hari Shankar Reddy, C Stephen, B Munish Varma, M Harsha Vardhan, P Tapaswi, M Ravikiran, T Vijay, S Ashish, Y Teja Reddy, M Pranith, Shaik Jani Basha, A V Venkata Vijay, S Zaheer Abbas, D Kiran Kumar Reddy, S Hima Srinivas, Harsha Sai Reddy, Madha Deepak, Pasam Naveen.

Godavari Titans: K Venkata Sasikanth (captain), Yara Sandeep (vice-captain), K Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shaik Ismail, Bendalam Satvik, M Dheeraj Kumar, M Vamsi Krishna, S Dinesh Chandra, Y Girish Kumar Reddy, M Hemanth Reddy, Yadla Vasu, M K Datta Reddy, R Chinnaraju, Shaik Abdulla, D Venkata Sai Sriram, P Vara Shyam Prasad, Poda Yashwanth, G Sai Poorna Teja, M Madhav Rayudu, P Panduranga Raju.

Rayalaseema Kings: P Girinath Reddy (captain), D B Prashanth Kumar (vice-captain), Shaik Rasheed, J Durga Kumar, T Vamsi Krishna, B Santosh Kumar, Abhishek M Reddy, P R Pavan Kumar, J Saketh Ram, A Surya, V Srikanth, Y Sudarshan, G K Hari Kumar Reddy, G Jayavardhan, B Sudhakar, N Madhav, E Dharani Kumar, B Vinay Kumar, K N Pruthvi Raju, C Sai Sandeep Kumar.

Vizag Warriors: K Ashwin Hebbar (captain), D Naren Reddy (vice-captain), I Karthik Raman, K Sudharshan, Vinukonda Venu, P Prudhvi Manohar, K Karan Shinde, S Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Uppara M S Girinath, G Mallikarjuna, N Jyoti Sai Krishna, K S Narsimha Raju, M Abhinav, S Salman, M Anjaneyulu, S Harish, P Arjun Tendulkar, C Tanishq Naidu, C Siddhardha, K Vamsi Krishna.

Uttarandhra Lions: K Srikar Bharat (captain), Shoaib MD Khan (vice-captain), P Subramanyam, C Vijaya Sai Koushik, U Ahitesh Varma, S Mahammad Rafi, C Kranthi Kumar, S Tarun, Y Pramod, Guldaam Saleh, K Dheeraj Lakshman, D Swaroop Kumar, Gutta Rohit, P Darpan Rachit, GJS Prudhvi Raju, Sudheer Kumar Reddy, N Dattatreya Varma, K Ajay Kumar, G Shyam Sundar, Shaik Noor Basha.

Advertisement

More ANDHRA PRADESH News arrow_forward

Read More About: andhra pradesh cricket visakhapatnam t20
Published On July 2, 2022

Read more...