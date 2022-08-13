Asia Cup 2022: Dubai Cricket Stadium Pitch Report, Boundary Length, Average Score, Stats


Advertisement

Asia Cup 2022: Dubai Stadium Info

Dubai, August 12: Dubai Cricket Stadium will see another round of international action when the Asia Cup 2022 starts here from August 27.

All the frontline nations of Asian subcontinent like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and greenhorns like Afghanistan and UAE too will be vying for the glory in the Asia Cup 2022.

India are the defending champions of the tournament from 2018 but then the tournament was in ODI format. Four years down the line, India will defend its title in the T20I format, a change made to suit the year of ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

So, here are some essential details like Dubai Cricket Stadium average score, pitch report, boundary length with few crumbs of stats to boot with such as most runs, most wickets, highest and lowest totals.

1. Dubai Stadium Team T20 Records

India: M: 4, W: 2, L: 2

Pakistan: M: 28, W: 16, L: 11, NR: 1

Sri Lanka: M: 3, W: 1, L: 2

Bangladesh: M: 1: L: 1

Afghanistan: M: 9; W: 6, L: 3

UAE: M: 4, L: 4

2. Dubai Stadium T20 batting records

Most runs: Babar Azam: 446

Most runs, India: KL Rahul: 125

Highest score: Martin Guptill: 93

Highest score, India: Rohit Sharma: 56

Most Ducks: R Berrington / M Hafeez: 3

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most 6s: David Warner: 17

Most 6s, India: KL Rahul: 5

3. Dubai Stadium T20 Bowling records

Most wickets: Sohail Tanvir: 22

Most Wickets, India: J Bumrah, R Jadeja: 6

Best bowling: Imad Wasim: 5/14

Best bowling, India: R Jadeja: 3/15

4. Dubai Stadium T20 Records

Highest total: Sri Lanka: 211/3

Highest total, India: 151/7

Lowest Total: West Indies: 55 all out

Lowest Total, India: 110/7

Highest partnership: M Rizwan / B Azam: 152

Highest partnership, India: KL Rahul / Rohit Sharma: 86

5. Dubai Stadium Details

Established: 2009

Capacity: 25000-30000

Boundary length: 65x65M

Average T20 score: 145

6. Dubai Stadium pitch report

The Dubai cricket stadium often produces matches in the vicinity of 160-170 and is not exactly conducive for explosive batting barring a few exceptions. The Asia Cup 2022 too could see matches following this pattern.

Advertisement

More ASIA CUP 2022 News arrow_forward

Read More About: asia cup 2022 rohit sharma virat kohli kl rahul
Published On August 13, 2022

Read more...