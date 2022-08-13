Asia Cup 2022: Dubai Cricket Stadium Pitch Report, Boundary Length, Average Score, Stats

Dubai, August 12: Dubai Cricket Stadium will see another round of international action when the Asia Cup 2022 starts here from August 27.

All the frontline nations of Asian subcontinent like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and greenhorns like Afghanistan and UAE too will be vying for the glory in the Asia Cup 2022.

India are the defending champions of the tournament from 2018 but then the tournament was in ODI format. Four years down the line, India will defend its title in the T20I format, a change made to suit the year of ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

So, here are some essential details like Dubai Cricket Stadium average score, pitch report, boundary length with few crumbs of stats to boot with such as most runs, most wickets, highest and lowest totals.