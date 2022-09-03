Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Highlights, Post-match Presentation: SL beat AFG in stunning chase

Sharjah, Sept. 3: Sri Lanka avenged their Asia Cup 2022 opening day loss as they won their Super 4 match against Afghanistan, handing them a four-wicket defeat at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Though Afghanistan mostly dominated the first half, Lankan batters pulled off the highest succesful chase in Sharjah as they chased down the target with five balls to spare. After two stunning wins on the trot, Afghanistan bowlers let them down in their first Super 4 encounter as Lanka collected two important points in the first Super 4 match.

After being asked to bat, the Afghanistan openers handed them a flying start as the pair added 46 off 29, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz getting off to a strong start adding 33 off just 13. The pair looked set for a big powerplay, before Dilshan Madushanka handed Sri Lanka the first breakthrough as he knocked back the off-stump to remove Hazratullah Zazai for 13 off 16 to reduce Afghanistan to 46/1 in 4.5 overs.

The powerplay saw Afghanistan add 49 runs for the loss of one wicket. The wicket was just a bump, as Gurbaz kept the boundaries flowing, setting Afghanistan up for a big total. Gurbaz brought up his half-century off just 22 deliveries. His fifty was studded with three boundaries and four sixes. Gurbaz continued to hammer the ball around the park as he added 93 off 64, along with Ibrahim Zadran for the second wicket.

But just as Afghanistan looked like they would cross 190, Fernando handed Sri Lanka the breakthrough as he removed Gurbaz. Gurbaz' blistering 45-ball 84 was studded with six maximums and four boundaries. A flurry off wickets tumbled following Gurbaz's dismal as Sri Lanka fought back in the death overs to restrict Afghanistan to 175 for 6.

In reply, Sri Lankan openers got the chase off to a flying start, adding 57 in the powerplay. But just after the powerplay, Naveen ul Haq handed Afghanistan the breakthrough as he picked up the big wicket of Kusal Mendis. After the openers added 62 off 39 for the first-wicket partnership, Mendis feel for 36 off 19.

Following the opening partnership, Lanka lost a flurry of wickets as they struggled to build partnerships. After Mendis, opener Nissanka (35 off 28) quickly followed his opening partnerback as the Lankans stuttered in their chase.

But Danushka Gunathilaka kept the chase alive as Lanka stayed on course. A brilliant stop by Najeeb at the boundary ropes saw the Lankan skipper fall for just 10. Needing 49 off the final five overs, Gunathilaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa kept Lanka on course for a win. The duo added 32 off 15 for the fifth-wicket. Rashid Khan removed Gunathilaka (33 off 20) to put the brakes, but Hasaranga came in and got off the mark with boundary. Hasaranga and Rajapaksa (31 off 14) added 23 off 11 to take the game away from Afghanistan.

Though Afghanistan put up a good show with the bat to reach a strong total, it was the Lankan batsmen Sri Lanka avenged their loss, and won their Super 4 tie.

Here mykhel brings you the post-match comments, full list of awards from the presentation ceremony of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Super 4 match:

Catch of the match: Nazibullah Zadran (AFG)

Player of the match: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Dasun Shanaka (SL), Winning Captain: Yeah, absolutely (thrilling wins). It's the belief of the dressing room and as a team we belief we can chase anything on these kinds of wicket. (Bowlers) They had a plan coming into the game. We knew they had really good batsmen but the boys stuck to the plans. There were lack of partnerships earlier. It was very pleasing to see how the openers started off today and then we build. Partnerships are key to winning the game.

Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Losing Captain: We were 20-25 runs short. We didn't field well and we didn't bowl in the right areas, that's why we lost. It's a better pitch today than the one we played on against Bangladesh, which is why I said we were a few runs short. We didn't bowl brilliantly, but we bowled really well. We dropped some catches, which if we took the game would have been different.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Player of the Match: Of course, we are disappointed with the result but that's cricket. I think we were short 25 runs. I was trying to play my natural game and be positive, but the last few overs were not in our favour. We have domestic cricket, league cricket, so playing a lot has helped me. We hope to take the form from here to the World Cup as well.