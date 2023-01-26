Big Bash League 2022-23 Finals: Qualified Teams, Dates, Time in IST, Format and Live Streaming Info of BBL 12

Melbourne, January 26: The Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 has reached the climax stage as five teams will now battle for a chance to fight for the coveted title in the final.

After 56 matches and nearly 45 days of league stage (double round-robin) action, the BBL 2022-23 is reduced from eight teams down to five teams, namely the sides that finished in the top five at the end of the league phase.

The BBL 12 finals will see the top five teams face off in a five-match final system based on their final position on the points table - the eliminator, the qualifier, the knockout, the challenger and the all important final.

Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers, Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat were the five teams that finished in the BBL 12 finals or playoff places. Now, the five teams will battle for their spots in the summit clash.

BBL 12 Finals Format

In the BBL 12 Eliminator, the fourth and fifth placed teams will meet, with the winner of the clash progressing to the Knockout, where they will face the third-placed team.

Before the knockout, the first-placed and second-placed team will clash in the Qualifier, and the winner of the match will directly enter the final, while the loser will get another chance of reaching the final via the Challenger, where they will face winner of the knockout.

The most successful sides of the league, Perth Scorchers (4 time champions) and Sydney Sixers (3 time champs) will clash in the qualifier, while one time winner Sydney Thunder will face Brisbane Heat in the eliminator. Melbourne Renegades, also one time champion will play in the knockout.

Big Bash League 2022-23 Finals Schedule

Date Day Round Fixture Time in IST January 27 Friday Eliminator Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat 1:45 PM January 28 Saturday Qualifier Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers 1:45 PM January 29 Sunday Knockout Melbourne Renegades vs Winner of Eliminator 1:45 PM February 2 Thursday Challenger Winner of Knockout vs Loser of Qualifier 1:45 PM February 4 Saturday Final Winner of Qualifier vs Winner of Challenger 1:45 PM

BBL 12 Finals Telecast and Live Streaming

The Big Bash League telecast and live streaming in India will continue in Sony Sports Network. While Sony Sports 1 will telecast the matches live on TV, the live streaming of the matches will be available via Sony LIV app or website (Subscription Required).