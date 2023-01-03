Chennai Super Kings sets up their fourth academy in Trichy

After Chennai, Salem and Hosur, the Chennai Super Kings Academy is set to enter Trichy with a franchise-owned centre at Kamala Niketan Montessori School.

The Super Kings Academy at Trichy will be a state-of-the-art facility with 8 pitches (3 turf, 3 matting and 2 concrete) and floodlights.

Coaching classes for boys and girls will get underway from April, 2023. Admissions will be open for students aged 6 to 21 years from Kamala Niketan Montessori School and outside as well.

Talking about the Super Kings Academy in Trichy, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited CEO Mr K.S. Viswanathan said, "We are thrilled to set up a centre in Trichy. It is an important step towards spreading our wings across Tamil Nadu, one of our important goals when we set up the academy.