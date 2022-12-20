Englands breakthrough star Ahmed forever grateful to his mother

Karachi, Dec 20: Rehan Ahmed will forever be grateful to his mother, even if she was not in attendance to take in his England Test debut against Pakistan.

The teenager became the nation's youngest men's Test debutant when he was named in the side to face the hosts in Karachi for the third and final match of their tour.

The 18-year-old spinner grasped his opportunity to shine, taking seven wickets as England completed a series clean sweep at the National Stadium.

With two wickets in the first innings, Ahmed became the youngest bowler to take a five-for on debut in a men's Test in the second, while the last England spinner to post better match figures in their maiden game was Peter Such in 1993.

Ahmed's father was in the stands to see his son make history, though his mother was not in attendance.

The teenager knew she was praying for him however, writing on Twitter afterwards: "I can't put into words how I feel.

"Without my mother's prayers, I would never have got to this stage.

"I'm forever grateful to my mum, who unfortunately wasn't able to be here with me. However, her prayers are always with me regardless."