Frances 18-year-old Gustav McKeon breaks world record, becomes youngest man to hammer T20I century

Bengaluru, July 26: French batter Gustav McKeon etched his name in the history books as he became the youngest men's cricketer to hammer a T20 International hundred on Monday (July 26).

The 18-year-old cricketer from France accomplished this feat during their match against Switzerland. McKeon smashed 109 off just 61 to break the record.

The young McKeon's smashing knock was studded with five fours and nine sixes. At 18 years and 280 days, McKeon broke Afghanistan batter Hazratullah Zazai's record. Zazai held the record since 2019, after hammering a sensational 162n.o off 62 deliveries against Ireland at the age of 20 years and 337 days. French batter McKeon is two years younger than previous record holder Zazai.

The young McKeon achieved this feat during France's T20 World Cup 2024 Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier tournament match in Vantaa. But McKeon's record-breaking show went in vain, as France lost to Switzerland. Riding on his superb ton, France, who had elected to bat first, put up157.

In reply, Switzerland chased it down with skipper Faheem Nazir leading from the front with the willow. Swiss captain Nazir led with a 46 ball-67, while Ali Nayyer hammered 12 off the final three deliveries to guide Switzerland to victory. Nayyer smashed a four on the final ball to seal the game in Switzerland's favour.

McKeon has been in sensational form in the tournament as he sits pretty on top of the tournament's run charts with 185 runs at an average of 92.50. In their previous match, McKeon had hammered 76 off 54 against Czech Republic. McKeon made his T20I debut during France's match against Czech Republic in Kerava.

France, who are placed second on the Group 2 points table, will next take on Norway in Kerava. France is placed behind Norway on the points table. Switzerland is placed a rung below France at third spot, but have played a match less than France.