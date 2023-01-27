Hardik Pandya Captaincy Record and Stats in T20I So Far


Hardik Pandya has been named skipper of the Indian cricket team in T20I following his splendid leadership in IPL, where he guided Gujarat Titans to the title in their maiden Indian Premier League appearance.

Since taking over the role when Rohit Sharma has missed games, Hardik has led the national team in the shortest format in 8 matches so far. The 29-year-old led India for the first time in June 2022, when the team toured Ireland for a two-match series.

Pandya later led the side in a match in West Indies, and continued in the leadership role after the T20 World Cup 2022, during the tour to New Zealand and then the start of the home season in 2023 against Sri Lanka.

Hardik Pandya Captaincy Record and Stats in IPL

During his stint as captain, Hardik has been on the winning side in six of the eight matches with one match ending in a tie and one in defeat. The all-rounder, who made a name for himself with his finishing ability, has slowly matured into a different player.

Pandya, who made his T20I debut in January 2016, has played in over 80 matches in the format on the international stage, scoring over 1000 runs at strike rate over 140, and taken over 60 wickets in the format for the national team.

Here is a look at Hardik Pandya captaincy record and stats in T20I so far:

Hardik Pandya Captaincy Record in T20Is

Matches as Captain: 8 matches

Won: 6

Lost: 1

Tied: 1

No Result: 0

Winning Percentage: 81.25%

Hardik Pandya Captaincy Record in Series or Tournament

Series Captained: 3

Series Won:3

Series White Wash: 1

Hardik Pandya stats as captain in T20Is

Matches: 8

Innings: 8

Runs: 153

Fifties: 0

Highest Score: 30 not out vs New Zealand in 2022

Sixes: 7

Fours: 11

Wickets: 3

Best Bowling Innings: 2 for 30 vs Sri Lanka in 2023

Catches: 3

Hardik Pandya Overall Stats in T20Is

Matches: 84

Innings: 64

Runs: 1205

Batting Average:25.10

Batting Strike Rate:143.96

50s: 3

Highest Score: 71 not out off 30 balls vs Australia in 2022

6s: 63

4s: 86

Wickets: 64

Best Bowling Innings: 4 for 33 vs England in 2022

Economy Rate:8.22

Catches: 42

Hardik Pandya Captaincy Record vs other teams
VersusMatchesWonLostTiedNo ResultWinning %
Sri Lanka3210066.67
New Zealand2101075
Ireland22000100
West Indies11000100
Indian captains records so far in T20Is
CaptainMatchesWonLostTiedNo ResultWinning %
MS Dhoni7241281259.28
Rohit Sharma5139120076.47
Virat Kohli5030162264.58
Hardik Pandya8611081.25
Rishabh Pant5220150
Suresh Raina33000100
Shikhar Dhawan3120033.33
Ajinkya Rahane2110050
KL Rahul11000100
Virender Sehwag11000100

Published On January 27, 2023

