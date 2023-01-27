Hardik Pandya has been named skipper of the Indian cricket team in T20I following his splendid leadership in IPL, where he guided Gujarat Titans to the title in their maiden Indian Premier League appearance.

Since taking over the role when Rohit Sharma has missed games, Hardik has led the national team in the shortest format in 8 matches so far. The 29-year-old led India for the first time in June 2022, when the team toured Ireland for a two-match series.

Pandya later led the side in a match in West Indies, and continued in the leadership role after the T20 World Cup 2022, during the tour to New Zealand and then the start of the home season in 2023 against Sri Lanka.

During his stint as captain, Hardik has been on the winning side in six of the eight matches with one match ending in a tie and one in defeat. The all-rounder, who made a name for himself with his finishing ability, has slowly matured into a different player.

Pandya, who made his T20I debut in January 2016, has played in over 80 matches in the format on the international stage, scoring over 1000 runs at strike rate over 140, and taken over 60 wickets in the format for the national team.

Here is a look at Hardik Pandya captaincy record and stats in T20I so far: