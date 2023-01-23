ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup: Indias semi-final qualification scenario

India women's U-19 cricket team is not out of the semifinals as of Monday as the side thumb Sri Lanka in their penultimate Super Six encounter on Monday.

Despite a strong show in the phase, which included victories over South Africa, the UAE and Scotland, India suffered a morale-sapping loss against top-side Australia.

However, the win on Sunday against Sri Lanka brought India back into contention for the semifinal spots. The Shafali Verma-led side is currently top in Group 1 of the Super Six stage.

The reason behind that being is India carried four points from the group stages (through wins against South Africa and UAE, who finished among top three of the group stages).

India already have played all their Super six-round matches and have finished ahead of Australia in Group 1 by the virtue of a superior net run rate. They will now wait for South Africa and Bangladesh to play their last matches with both of them tied on four points each.

In a situation, where all three teams end up winning their matches, Net Run-rate will come into play to be the tie-breaker which means India (+2.88) and Australia (+2.210) have sealed their semi-final berth.

South Africa (+0.508) and Bangladesh (+0.251) will have to punch above their weight to qualify for the semis. The hosts facing Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Potchefstroom (from 5:15 PM IST) while Bangladesh will square off against the UAE at the same venue a day after (Wednesday, 5:15 PM IST).

South Africa U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19

North-West University Oval, Potchefstroom

January 24, Tuesday

5:15 PM IST

Bangladesh U-19 vs UAE U-19

North-West University Oval, Potchefstroom

January 25, Wednesday

5:15 PM IST

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup qualification scenario as per playing conditions