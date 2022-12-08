India 2023 Home Season Schedule: Venues and Dates revealed for Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia visits


The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday (December 8) announced the home season schedule of the men's team for 2023, starting with the white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

The announcement reveals the home season will start on January 3rd and coclude on March 22nd ahead of the potential start date for Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The home season will feature a total of 19 matches - 9 ODIs, 6 T20I and 4 Tests.

India will open the 2023 home season by hosting Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series followed by a three-match ODI series, scheduled to be held from January 3rd 2023 to January 15th 2023.

The white-ball series will be played across six different venues in Mumbai, Pune, Rajkot, Guwahati, Kolkata and Trivandrum.

Here is a look at the Sri Lanka tour of India 2023 schedule:

DateDayMatchVenue
3 January 2023Tuesday1st T20IMumbai
5 January 2023Thursday2nd T20IPune
7 January 2023Saturday3rd T20IRajkot
10 January 2023Tuesday1st ODIGuwahati
12 January 2023Thursday2nd ODIKolkata
15 January 2023Sunday3rd ODITrivandrum

Three days late, the Men in Blue will host New Zealand in another six-match white-ball series, starting with 3 ODIs followed by 3 T20Is. The Kiwis tour of India is set to be held from January 18th 2023 to February 1st 2023 across six different venues.

Here is a look at New Zealand tour of India 2023 schedule:

DateDayMatchVenue
18 January 2023Wednesday1st ODIHyderabad
21 January 2023Saturday2nd ODIRaipur
24 January 2023Tuesday3rd ODIIndore
27 January 2023Friday1st T20IRanchi
29 January 2023Sunday2nd T20ILucknow
1 February 2023Wednesday3rd T20IAhmedabad

The action will then shift to red-ball series eight days later as Team India host Australia in a four-match Test series, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

This will also be the last edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will kickstart in Nagpur from the 9th of February 2023. Team India will then play the next three Test matches in Delhi, Dharamsala & Ahmedabad.

Here is a look Australia Tour of India 2023 Test schedule:

DatesMatchVenue
9 February 2023 - 13 February 2023First TestNagpur
17 February 2023 - 21 February 2023Second TestDelhi
1 March 2023 - 5 March 2023Third TestDharamsala
9 March 2023 - 13 March 2023Fourth TestAhmedabad

Once the Test series finishes, the Indian home season will conclude with a three-match ODI series against Australia, starting from March 17th 2023.

Here is the Australia tour of India 2023 ODI series schedule:

DateDayMatchVenue
17 March 2023Friday1st ODIMumbai
19 March 2023Sunday2nd ODIVizag
22 March 2023Wednesday3rd ODIChennai

Published On December 8, 2022

