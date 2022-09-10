India Squad For Australia T20I Series (Predicted): Focus on Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar

Mumbai, September 10: India will be eager to dish out a strong show against Australia in the three-match Test series beginning on September 20, and it is imperative for them.

India failed to reach the Asia Cup 2022 final after going down to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 and they will be keen to make amends against Australia at home.

But that will not be the lone target for India as they would want to further assess the team members ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. There have been a couple of injury concerns in India camp like Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar.

India would be hoping that they would return at the earliest, in this series itself and gave a good account of themselves. India felt the absence of these premier players in the Asia Cup 2022 as they struggled to induce some flexibility in the squad.

So, here’s India squad for the Australia T20Is (Predicted).