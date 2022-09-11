India Squad For T20 World Cup 2022 (Predicted): Focus On Spinners, Fitness of Bumrah, Harshal

Mumbai, September 11: India will pick its 15-man squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 next week and there will be a few interesting and tough calls the selectors will have to make in the process.

The fitness and form of key players will come under the scanner during the selection meeting. However, the mandarins will heave a sigh of relief that the top 3 batters showed a good streak in the Asia Cup 2022.

Virat Kohli, whose selection for the T20 World Cup was under intense debate, came back to form in the Asia Cup with a hundred and two fifties while Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul too had their moments.

But there are still mooting points. Here MyKhel is attempting to find the India squad for the T20 World Cup through different combinations.