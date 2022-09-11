India Squad For T20 World Cup 2022 (Predicted): Focus On Spinners, Fitness of Bumrah, Harshal
Mumbai, September 11: India will pick its 15-man squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 next week and there will be a few interesting and tough calls the selectors will have to make in the process.
The fitness and form of key players will come under the scanner during the selection meeting. However, the mandarins will heave a sigh of relief that the top 3 batters showed a good streak in the Asia Cup 2022.
Virat Kohli, whose selection for the T20 World Cup was under intense debate, came back to form in the Asia Cup with a hundred and two fifties while Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul too had their moments.
But there are still mooting points. Here MyKhel is attempting to find the India squad for the T20 World Cup through different combinations.
Squad 1 (Predicted): 1. Rohit Sharma (captain), 2. KL Rahul, 3. Virat Kohli, 4. Suryakumar Yadav, 5. Rishabh Pant, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7. R Ashwin, 8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9. Harshal Patel, 10. Jasprit Bumrah, 11. Yuzvendra Chahal, 12. Dinesh Karthik, 13. Deepak Chahar, 14. Axar Patel, 15. Deepak Hooda.
Squad 2 (predicted): 1. Rohit Sharma, 2. KL Rahul, 3. Virat Kohli, 4. Suryakumar Yadav, 5. Rishabh Pant, 6. Hardik Pandya, 7. Axar Patel, 8. Harshal Patel, 9. Deepak Chahar, 10. Jasprit Bumrah, 11. Yuzvendra Chahal, 12. Dinesh Karthik, 13. Mohammad Shami, 14. Ravi Bishnoi, 15. Sanju Samson.
India will be eager to land a second T20 World Cup after their triumph in the inaugural edition in 2007. In the last few series, India have been trying different combinations and players in their effort to fix a settled 15 for the big event to be held in Australia next month.
However, India still have not zeroed on certain positions and that will come up for debate when the selectors sit together with team management to pick India squad for the T20 World Cup 2022.
The fitness of Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, though he had replaced Avesh Khan in the Asia Cup 2022 squad, and Harshal Patel will come for close scrutiny in the meeting. India felt the absence of the trio in the Asia Cup held in UAE, as they failed to cross the line in two closely contested matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4, thus failing to enter the final.
There could be 3 spinners but R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi will compete for those places. All three have had their moments in the Asia Cup 2022 and the selectors will look into opposition team composition and Australian conditions before arriving at a decision.
Points like Ashwin’s proficiency against left-handers, and Bishnoi’s usefulness as fielder and Axar’s increasing prowess with the bat as well etc will be pondered over.
October 23: India vs Pakistan, MCG, 1.30 PM IST
October 27: India vs A2, SCG, 12.30 PM IST
October 30: India vs SA, Perth, 4.30 PM IST
Nov 2: India vs Bangladesh, Adelaide, 1.30 PM IST
Nov 6: India vs B1, MCG, 1.30 PM IST