India start practice at the old VCA Ground in Nagpur ahead of the First Test

India will be taking on Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that starts from February 9.

The hosts India will lock horns for a four-match Test series, followed by an ODI assignment. And the preparations are already in full fledge. They have already started training at the old VCA stadium in Nagpur.

There are two VCA stadiums in Nagpur. The new one was built recently and the Test match will be played there only. But the players are already in Nagpur preparing at the old ground. Apart from Shreyas Iyer, every other team members are already in the city as they look to take on the buoyant Aussies.

India captain Rohit Sharma will be hoping to have a decent 2023 in the Test format, so it is for talisman Virat Kohli, who had a disappointing outing with the red ball in 2022.

And according to sources close to BCCI, the Indian selectors have added four net bowlers for the preparation ahead of the First Test in Nagpur, and all of them are spinners. Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore and Washington Sundar all have been added to the Indian setup as net bowlers.

The selectors deemed that no extra pace bowlers were needed for the preparation and are expected to add a few local bowlers as well.

Advertisement

Saurabh Kumar (29), who is a left-arm spinner from Uttar Pradesh, was recently in the Indian Test squad against Bangladesh. Rahul Chahar (23) is a leg-spinner from Rajasthan while R Sai Kishore (26) is another left-arm spinner from Tamil Nadu who also plays in the IPL for Gujarat Titans. The trio has already joined the squad.