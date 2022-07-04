India Test Series Win in England: 1971, 1986, 2007 -- Scorecard, Stats, Key Players -- All You Need To Know

1 India beat England 1-0, 1971

Match 1: India drew with England, Lord’s: India were chasing 201 to win the Test. But regular loss of wickets meant that India hang in there for a draw at 145 for 8.

Brief scores: England: 304 (Alan Knott 67, John Snow 73; Bishan Bedi 4/70, BS Chandrasekhar 3/110) & 191 (John Edrich 62, Geoff Boycott 33; S Venkatraghavan 4/52) drew with India: 313 (Ajit Wadekar 85, GR Viswanath 68, Eknath Solkar 67; Norman Gifford 4/84) & 145/8 (Sunil Gavaskar 53, Farukh Engineer 35; Norman Gifford 4/43).

Match 2: India drew England, Manchester: It was rather timid draw as the time ran out for force any result.

Brief scores: England: 386 (Brian Lockhurst 78, Alan Knott 41, Ray Illingworth 107, Peter Lever 88; Abid Ali 4/64, S Venkataraghavan 3/89) & 245/3 (Brian Lockhurst 101, John Edrich 59) drew India: 212 (Sunil Gavaskar 57, Eknath Solkar 50; Peter Lever 5/70) & 65/3 (John Price 2/30).

Match 3: India beat England, Oval: The historic moment came at the Kennington Oval in London. India’s first-ever series win in England.

Brief scores: England: 355 (John Jameson 82, John Edrich 41, Alan Knott 90, Richard Hutton 81; Eknath Solkar 3/28, BS Chandrasekhar 2/76) & 101 (Brian Lockhurst 33; BS Chandrasekhar 6/38) lost to India: 284 (Dilip Sardesai 54, Ajit Wadekar 48, Farokh Engineer 59, Eknath Solkar 44; Ray Illingworth 5/70) & 174/6 (Ajit Wadekar 45, Dilip Sardesai 40, GR Viswanath 33, Farukh Engineer 28; Derek Underwood 3/72) by 4 wickets.

2 India beat England 2-0, 1986

Match 1: India beat England by 5 wickets, Lord’s: India made a bright beginning to the series at the most aristocratic of venues.

Brief scores: England 294 (Graham Gooch 114, Derek Pringle 63; Chetan Sharma 5/64, Roger Binny 3/55) & 180 (Mike Gatting 40, Allan Lamb 39; Kapil Dev 4/52, Maninder Singh 3/9) lost to India: 341 (Dilip Vengsarkar 126, Mohinder Amarnath 69, Sunil Gavaskar 34; Graham Dilley 4/146, Derek Pringle 3/58) & 136/5 (Dilip Vengsarkar 33, Kapil Dev 23, Ravi Shastri 20) by 5 wickets.

Advertisement Advertisement

Match 2: India beat England by 279 runs, Leeds: India sealed the series in emphatic manner with a massive victory.

Brief scores: India: 272 (Dilip Vengsarkar 61, Kiran More 36, Sunil Gavaskar 35; Graham Dilley 3/54, Derek Pringle 3/47) & 237 (Dilip Vengsarkar 102, Kapil Dev 31; John Lever 4/64, Derek Pringle 4/73) beat England: 102 (Bill Athey 32; Roger Binny 5/40, Madan Lal 3/18) & 128 (Mike Gatting 31; Maninder Singh 4/26, Roger Binny 2/18, Kapil Dev 2/24) by 279 runs.

Match 3: India drew England, Birmingham: India rounded off the series 2-0 after a run of the mill drawn encounter at Edgbaston. This result remains their only non-defeat match at this venue as India had lost 6 other Tests here.

Brief scores: England: 390 (Mike Gatting 183, David Gower 49, Derek Pringle 44, John Emburey 38; Chetan Sharma 4/130, Maninder Singh 2/66) & 235 (Graham Gooch 40, Bill Athey 38, Mark Benson 30; Chetan Sharma 6/58) drew with India: 390 (Mohinder Amarnath 79, M Azharuddin 64, Kiran More 48, Roger Binny 40; Neil Foster 3/93, John Emburey 2/40) & 174/5 (Sunil Gavaskar 54, Kiran More 31; Phil Edmonds 4/31).

3. India beat England 1-0, 2007

Match 1: India drew England, Lord’s: It was an epic draw after India lost 9 wickets and a spell of rain too helped them.

Brief scores: England: 298 (Andrew Strauss 96, Michael Vaughan 79, Kevin Pietersen 37; S Sreesanth 3/67, RP Singh 2/58) & 282 (Kevin Pietersen 134, Matt Prior 42; RP Singh 5/59, Zaheer Khan 4/79) drew with India: 201 (Wasim Jaffer 58, Sachin Tendulkar 37, Sourav Ganguly 34; James Anderson 5/42, Ryan Sidebottom 4/65) & 282/9 (Dinesh Karthik 60, MS Dhoni 76, Sourav Ganguly 40; Chris Tremlett 3/52, Ryan Sidebottom 2/42).

Match 2: India beat England by 7 wickets, Nottingham: All those Jelly Beans incident fired up Indian camp and they secured a memorable win at Trent Bridge.

Brief scores: England: 198 (Alastair Cook 43, Paul Collingwood 28; Zaheer Khan 4/59, Anil Kumble 3/32) & 355 (Michael Vaughn 124, Andrew Strauss 55, Paul Collingwood 63; Zaheer Khan 5/75, Anil Kumble 3/104) lost to India: 481 (Dinesh Karthik 77, Wasim Jaffer 62, Sachin Tendulkar 91, Sourav Ganguly 79, VVS Laxman 54; Monty Panesar 4/101, Chris Tremlett 3/80) & 73/3 (Dinesh Karthik 22, Wasim Jaffer 22) by 7 wickets.

Match 3: India drew England, Oval: India batted big at the Kia Oval to deny England a comeback chance and bagged the series 1-0. Anil Kumble emerged India’s lone centurion in the series.

Brief scores: India: 664 (Anil Kumble 110, MS Dhoni 92, Dinesh Karthik 91, Sachin Tendulkar 82, Rahul Dravid 55, VVS Laxman 51; James Anderson 4/182) & 180/6 (Sourav Ganguly 57, VVS Laxman 46, MS Dhoni 36; Paul Collingwood 2/24) drew with England: 345 (Alastair Cook 61, Ian Bell 63, Paul Collingwood 61, Kevin Pietersen 41; Zaheer Khan 3/32, Anil Kumble 3/94) & 369/6 (Kevin Pietersen 101, Ian Bell 67, Paul Collingwood 40, Michael Vaughan 42, Alastair Cook 43; Sreesanth 3/53).

4. India vs England 2021-2022

India are leading the current series 2-1 that was played from 2021. The fifth Test was suspended and rescheduled for 2022 June after Covid-19 surge in India camp thwarted the series last year.