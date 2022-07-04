India Test Series Win in England: 1971, 1986, 2007 -- Scorecard, Stats, Key Players -- All You Need To Know
Birmingham, July 4: India could achieve a rare record against England if they win or draw the 5th Test at the Edgbaston cricket ground. It will be India’s 4th Test series win on English soil.
If India manage to do that, then Jasprit Bumrah and company will be the first Asian side to score 4 Test series wins against England at their home.
India so far have won 3 Test series in England and here we are looking at those previous India vs England series along with key stats.
Match 1: India drew with England, Lord’s: India were chasing 201 to win the Test. But regular loss of wickets meant that India hang in there for a draw at 145 for 8.
Brief scores: England: 304 (Alan Knott 67, John Snow 73; Bishan Bedi 4/70, BS Chandrasekhar 3/110) & 191 (John Edrich 62, Geoff Boycott 33; S Venkatraghavan 4/52) drew with India: 313 (Ajit Wadekar 85, GR Viswanath 68, Eknath Solkar 67; Norman Gifford 4/84) & 145/8 (Sunil Gavaskar 53, Farukh Engineer 35; Norman Gifford 4/43).
Match 2: India drew England, Manchester: It was rather timid draw as the time ran out for force any result.
Brief scores: England: 386 (Brian Lockhurst 78, Alan Knott 41, Ray Illingworth 107, Peter Lever 88; Abid Ali 4/64, S Venkataraghavan 3/89) & 245/3 (Brian Lockhurst 101, John Edrich 59) drew India: 212 (Sunil Gavaskar 57, Eknath Solkar 50; Peter Lever 5/70) & 65/3 (John Price 2/30).
Match 3: India beat England, Oval: The historic moment came at the Kennington Oval in London. India’s first-ever series win in England.
Brief scores: England: 355 (John Jameson 82, John Edrich 41, Alan Knott 90, Richard Hutton 81; Eknath Solkar 3/28, BS Chandrasekhar 2/76) & 101 (Brian Lockhurst 33; BS Chandrasekhar 6/38) lost to India: 284 (Dilip Sardesai 54, Ajit Wadekar 48, Farokh Engineer 59, Eknath Solkar 44; Ray Illingworth 5/70) & 174/6 (Ajit Wadekar 45, Dilip Sardesai 40, GR Viswanath 33, Farukh Engineer 28; Derek Underwood 3/72) by 4 wickets.
Match 1: India beat England by 5 wickets, Lord’s: India made a bright beginning to the series at the most aristocratic of venues.
Brief scores: England 294 (Graham Gooch 114, Derek Pringle 63; Chetan Sharma 5/64, Roger Binny 3/55) & 180 (Mike Gatting 40, Allan Lamb 39; Kapil Dev 4/52, Maninder Singh 3/9) lost to India: 341 (Dilip Vengsarkar 126, Mohinder Amarnath 69, Sunil Gavaskar 34; Graham Dilley 4/146, Derek Pringle 3/58) & 136/5 (Dilip Vengsarkar 33, Kapil Dev 23, Ravi Shastri 20) by 5 wickets.
Match 2: India beat England by 279 runs, Leeds: India sealed the series in emphatic manner with a massive victory.
Brief scores: India: 272 (Dilip Vengsarkar 61, Kiran More 36, Sunil Gavaskar 35; Graham Dilley 3/54, Derek Pringle 3/47) & 237 (Dilip Vengsarkar 102, Kapil Dev 31; John Lever 4/64, Derek Pringle 4/73) beat England: 102 (Bill Athey 32; Roger Binny 5/40, Madan Lal 3/18) & 128 (Mike Gatting 31; Maninder Singh 4/26, Roger Binny 2/18, Kapil Dev 2/24) by 279 runs.
Match 3: India drew England, Birmingham: India rounded off the series 2-0 after a run of the mill drawn encounter at Edgbaston. This result remains their only non-defeat match at this venue as India had lost 6 other Tests here.
Brief scores: England: 390 (Mike Gatting 183, David Gower 49, Derek Pringle 44, John Emburey 38; Chetan Sharma 4/130, Maninder Singh 2/66) & 235 (Graham Gooch 40, Bill Athey 38, Mark Benson 30; Chetan Sharma 6/58) drew with India: 390 (Mohinder Amarnath 79, M Azharuddin 64, Kiran More 48, Roger Binny 40; Neil Foster 3/93, John Emburey 2/40) & 174/5 (Sunil Gavaskar 54, Kiran More 31; Phil Edmonds 4/31).
Match 1: India drew England, Lord’s: It was an epic draw after India lost 9 wickets and a spell of rain too helped them.
Brief scores: England: 298 (Andrew Strauss 96, Michael Vaughan 79, Kevin Pietersen 37; S Sreesanth 3/67, RP Singh 2/58) & 282 (Kevin Pietersen 134, Matt Prior 42; RP Singh 5/59, Zaheer Khan 4/79) drew with India: 201 (Wasim Jaffer 58, Sachin Tendulkar 37, Sourav Ganguly 34; James Anderson 5/42, Ryan Sidebottom 4/65) & 282/9 (Dinesh Karthik 60, MS Dhoni 76, Sourav Ganguly 40; Chris Tremlett 3/52, Ryan Sidebottom 2/42).
Match 2: India beat England by 7 wickets, Nottingham: All those Jelly Beans incident fired up Indian camp and they secured a memorable win at Trent Bridge.
Brief scores: England: 198 (Alastair Cook 43, Paul Collingwood 28; Zaheer Khan 4/59, Anil Kumble 3/32) & 355 (Michael Vaughn 124, Andrew Strauss 55, Paul Collingwood 63; Zaheer Khan 5/75, Anil Kumble 3/104) lost to India: 481 (Dinesh Karthik 77, Wasim Jaffer 62, Sachin Tendulkar 91, Sourav Ganguly 79, VVS Laxman 54; Monty Panesar 4/101, Chris Tremlett 3/80) & 73/3 (Dinesh Karthik 22, Wasim Jaffer 22) by 7 wickets.
Match 3: India drew England, Oval: India batted big at the Kia Oval to deny England a comeback chance and bagged the series 1-0. Anil Kumble emerged India’s lone centurion in the series.
Brief scores: India: 664 (Anil Kumble 110, MS Dhoni 92, Dinesh Karthik 91, Sachin Tendulkar 82, Rahul Dravid 55, VVS Laxman 51; James Anderson 4/182) & 180/6 (Sourav Ganguly 57, VVS Laxman 46, MS Dhoni 36; Paul Collingwood 2/24) drew with England: 345 (Alastair Cook 61, Ian Bell 63, Paul Collingwood 61, Kevin Pietersen 41; Zaheer Khan 3/32, Anil Kumble 3/94) & 369/6 (Kevin Pietersen 101, Ian Bell 67, Paul Collingwood 40, Michael Vaughan 42, Alastair Cook 43; Sreesanth 3/53).
India are leading the current series 2-1 that was played from 2021. The fifth Test was suspended and rescheduled for 2022 June after Covid-19 surge in India camp thwarted the series last year.