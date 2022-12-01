India vs Bangladesh: Full Schedule, Live Streaming, TV Channel, IST Time, Test, ODI Squads Info

Dhaka, December 1: India will kick off the one-day and Test series tour to Bangladesh with the first ODI in Dhaka on December 4 (Sunday), and go into the series as a clear frontrunner.

India have commanding edge over Bangladesh in the one-day and Test records and they will be eager to maintain that in the latest series as well.

India will also see the return of their first-choice players like Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja (for ODIs), KL Rahul, R Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara etc in this series after receiving a break post the ICC T20 World Cup or in Jadeja’s case after a recovery from the knee injury that forced him to sit out of the World Cup held in Australia.

Of course, head coach Rahul Dravid too will return to take charge of the India side along with other support staff after getting a break during the recent white ball series against New Zealand.

While India will be eager to win the Test series, they will have a long and hard look at the ODI outings as the team will soon hit the road to the 2023 50-over World Cup.

So, here is the series schedule, live telecast and live streaming details in India, IST time of matches, squads and some quick stats.