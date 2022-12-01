India vs Bangladesh: Full Schedule, Live Streaming, TV Channel, IST Time, Test, ODI Squads Info
Dhaka, December 1: India will kick off the one-day and Test series tour to Bangladesh with the first ODI in Dhaka on December 4 (Sunday), and go into the series as a clear frontrunner.
India have commanding edge over Bangladesh in the one-day and Test records and they will be eager to maintain that in the latest series as well.
India will also see the return of their first-choice players like Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja (for ODIs), KL Rahul, R Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara etc in this series after receiving a break post the ICC T20 World Cup or in Jadeja’s case after a recovery from the knee injury that forced him to sit out of the World Cup held in Australia.
Of course, head coach Rahul Dravid too will return to take charge of the India side along with other support staff after getting a break during the recent white ball series against New Zealand.
While India will be eager to win the Test series, they will have a long and hard look at the ODI outings as the team will soon hit the road to the 2023 50-over World Cup.
So, here is the series schedule, live telecast and live streaming details in India, IST time of matches, squads and some quick stats.
India ODI Squad:Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen.
India Test Squad:Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Srikar Bharat, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.
Bangladesh ODI Squad:Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Yasir Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed
Bangladesh Test Squad:Yet to be announced
Date
Match Details
Time (IST)
Venue
Dec 4, Sunday
Bangladesh vs India, 1st ODI
12:30 PM
Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
Dec 7, Sunday
Bangladesh vs India, 2nd ODI
12:30 PM
Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
Dec 10, Saturday
Bangladesh vs India, 3rd ODI
12:30 PM
Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
Date
Match Details
Time IST
Venue
Dec 14-18
Bangladesh vs India, 1st Test
9:30 AM
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
Dec 22 –26
Bangladesh vs India, 2nd Test
9:30 AM
Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
The India vs Bangladesh series will be live on Star Sports Networks. The live streaming will be on Disney + HotStar. While the ODIs will start at 12.30 PM IST, the Test match will start at 9.30 AM IST.
India and Bangladesh have so far played in 36 ODIs. India have an overwhelming edge over their neighbours with 30 wins against Bangladesh’s 5 wins. One match ended as no result.
India and Bangladesh have played each other in 11 Tests so far. Once again, India have a massive edge with 9 wins and two Tests were drawn. Bangladesh have never won a Test against India.