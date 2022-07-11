India vs England, 1st ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
London, July 11: India are playing England in the first ODI at the Kennington Oval on Tuesday (July 12) with the visitors eyeing a strong start to the 50-over series as well.
India had bagged the T20I series 2-1 and showed they can tame England at their own den. But England will have Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root back in their squad.
It will be a bigger challenge for India in the ODIs. So, here were are looking at the Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction for the India vs England 1st ODI.
India ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.
England ODI squad: Jos Buttler (captain / WK), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (Captain), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Rishabh Pant (wk), 7 Ravindra Jadeja 8 Shardul Thakur / Prasidh Krishna, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.
England: 1 Jos Buttler (captain / wk), 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Joe Root, 4 Liam Livingstone 5 Ben Stokes, 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Sam Curran, 8 Craig Overton, 9 David Willey, 10. Matt Parkinson 11. Reece Topley.
Dream11 Prediction, Team 1: 1 Jos Buttler, 2 Rohit Sharma, 3 Jonny Bairstow, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Ben Stokes, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Craig Overton, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.
Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Suryakumar Yadav, Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler.
Dream11 Prediction, Team 2: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Joe Root, 4 Liam Livingstone, 5 Rishabh Pant, 6 Ben Stokes, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Prasidh Krishna, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Reece Topley, 11 Matt Parkinson.
Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Jonny Baistow, Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant.
India will face a stronger England batting line-up in the ODIs and the only drawback for the home side is their weaker bowling unit with only Ben Stokes boasts of substantial experience. But again, they have a batting line-up adept in power hitting. So, the Englishmen might just have a slight edge in the India vs England 1st ODI.