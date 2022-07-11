India vs England, 1st ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

London, July 11: India are playing England in the first ODI at the Kennington Oval on Tuesday (July 12) with the visitors eyeing a strong start to the 50-over series as well.

India had bagged the T20I series 2-1 and showed they can tame England at their own den. But England will have Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root back in their squad.

It will be a bigger challenge for India in the ODIs. So, here were are looking at the Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction for the India vs England 1st ODI.