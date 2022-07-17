India vs England 3rd ODI: Full List of Award Winners, Man of the Match, Post-Match Presentation, Stats

Manchester, July 17: Rishabh Pant's sensational innings along with Hardik Pandya's scinitillating all round show saw India clinch the three-match ODI series with a comfortable five-wicket win over England in Manchester on Sunday.

After the bowlers, led by Hardik, bowled England out for 259 at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, the all rounder continued his stellar comeback as he along with Pant, who notched up his maiden ODI century, guided India to a win with 47 balls to spare over hosts England.

A reverse sweep from Pant to finish off a sensational innings from the wicketkeeper-batsman as he remained unbeaten on 125 off 113.

After electing to bowl first, the Indian bowlers once again put on a stellar show as they bowled out a strong England line-up for just 259. Mohammed Siraj, coming into the side in place of the injured Jasprit Bumrah, handed India a strong start as he bowled a double-wicket maiden in his first over to reduce England to 12/2 in two overs.

After losing two quick wickets, opener Jason Roy and Ben Stokes steadied England's innings as the pair added 54 runs off 47 deliveries for the third-wicket. The duo looked set for a big stand, before Hardik Pandya came into the attack to hand India a breakthrough.

Brought into the attack in the 10th over, Pandya picked up the big wicket of Roy (41 off 31) to put the brakes on England and then came back to removed Ben Stokes (27 off 29) to reduce England to 74/4 in 13.2 overs.

As Pandya led the attack with 4/27 in 7 overs, Yuzvendra Chahal cleaned up the tailend with a three-wicket haul.

In reply, Reece Topley once again toppled the Indian-top-order. Having lost their top-four in quick succession and down to 74/4, Pant and Pandya stitched together a scintillating 133 off 115.

While Pandya played a solid 71 off 55, Pant played a stellar inning with his maiden ODI century. Pant, whose last 75 came off just 42 deliveries, finished off the match in style as he hit David Willey for five back-to-back boundaries, along with a reverse sweep off Joe Root as he ended it with a boundary to hand India the series.

Here we take a look at the full list of award winners in the 3rd India-England ODI:

Player of the Match: Rishabh Pant (Receives a Royal London Medal)

Player of the Series: Hardik Pandya (Receives a Royal London Medal)

Post Match Comments:

Rohit Sharma, Winning Captain: Very very pleased. We came here, we wanted to achieve something as a group in white ball cricket and we achieved a fair bit. Moving forward there are things we need to improve but pleased with the effort. We were here last time and we were beaten I remember. It is not easy place to come and win games but the way we played entire white-ball leg was fantastic. Wanted to do it for a long period of time, to achieve it was brilliant. It was a good pitch, but we knew it won't be easy if we lost wickets early. It happened, but the positive is that these guys haven't batted a long period in the middle overs and we got to see that from Rishabh and Hardik. Both of them were clinical - at no point did we feel they were panicking. They played great cricketing shots. (Chahal) He is a critical member, has so much experience, bowling in all sorts of formats. It was unfortunate that he missed the last T20 World Cup, but I'm pleased with how he has returned. Hardik as well, used the dimension well while bowling. One side was long and used the bouncers well. (Top order) Not really. But we do understand that it is something we need to look into. We played some not-so-good shots and that's what cost us wickets. But I still back those guys to come out good because they've done it for a long time. I've got nothing more to say since I understand the quality they bring to the team. (T20 World Cup and ODI World Cup - depth) we've got some solid guys in the bench who are looking for a long time to get a game. We want to create that bench strength because the kind of games we play, injuries are bound to happen and you need to manage workload. It is a conscious effort.

Jos Buttler, Losing Captain: I thought we were short and we were going to need a good start - which we got, which was fantastic. We created chances but the two guys took the game away from us, that's where we lost the game. Not concerned about batting, The whole summer so far in ODI's and T20, we haven't batted so well. We just need to bat longer. (Reece Topley) He's been brilliant, he's put in a man of the match performance and delighted for him to do well. (Why only 7 overs) We were trying to search for ways to get wickets. It's been a tough schedule too. Reece is probably creaking a bit as well, so we need to manage our players. (Pant) When you give good players a chance (missed stumping) they will hurt you. Hardik too, a half chance. The score we put up, we were going to need to take all our chances. (Being a keeper captain) I've found it fine to be honest. Missed a chance today but don't think its nothing to do with my captaincy. (Adil Rashid returning) We move on quickly. He's been one of our most important players so would be good to have him back.

Rishabh Pant, Player of the Match: Hopefully I'll remember this for the rest of my life. But when I was in I was focussing on one ball at a time. Obviously when you're team in under pressure and you bat like that - that's what I aspire. I aspire to do well in pressure situation and help my team cross the line. I enjoy playing in England and will do whatever I can do to keep enjoying my cricket. The more cricket you play, the more experience you get. (Bowling) It was the best pitch to bat on, so credit to our bowlers for keeping them to 260. Not only this game, they have bowled well through the series. Not only this series either, they have been excellent all year.

Hardik Pandya, Player of the Series: White ball is something very close to me and I cherish how the white ball game goes forward. Absolutely thrilled, we all know how good a team England is. This was an ideal situation for everyone to come in and show what. (Restricting England to 259) It was important to make sure I can bowl as many dot balls as I can. I don't like it if people take me on. People can take me on and hit me for six sixes as long as I can take a wicket. We took two wickets early but they recovered well and were cruising. I love short balls. I don't fancy people taking me on, it always gets me into the game. I don't mind getting hit for six sixes as long as I take wickets. (Livingstone) We are good pals but at the end of the day that's his game. He takes his chances on. (Pant) We know his talent. Today he played the situation. Our partnership changed the game and the way he finished the game was special.