India vs England, 3rd ODI: Manchester Old Trafford Cricket Ground Pitch, Weather Info, Stats, Boundary Length
Manchester, July 15: India and England will be eyeing a series win when they face each other in the 3rd ODI at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground here on Sunday (July 17).
India had won the first ODI at the Oval by 10 wickets and England drew level with a 100-run win at the Lord’s.
So, the series is set for a mouth-wartering finale at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Sunday with both the teams looking sharp and hungry over the two matches.
Hence, here is the essential details of the India vs England 3rd ODI such as Old Trafford cricket ground records, stats, head to head record, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast.
Capacity: 26000
Established: 1857
Host County: Lancashire.
Boundary length: 105x65 M
ODI Average Score: 240
Old Trafford pitch has good bounce and carry in it and that will once again keep the pacers a bit more interested. Often the weather in up North of England remains gloomy and cloudy. The peculiar weather pattern is an assistant to the bowlers, and that said the batsmen can score some runs too if right amount of application is displayed.
The temperature on Sunday (July 17) is a relatively high 29 degrees on day and 18 degrees at night. But there will be cloud cover ranging from 24 per cent to 63 per cent on the day. However, that will not translate into any rain on the match day and we are set to witness another full-fledged 50-over game.
India have played 11 ODIs at Manchester and they have won 5 matches here and lost the remaining 6 matches. On the other hand, England have played 42 ODIs at this venue, and won 27 matches. They have 14 ODIs while 1 match was abandoned.
Highest total: 396 for 7, England
India’s Highest Total: 336 for 5
Lowest Total: 45 all out, Canada
India’s Lowest Total: 191
Most Runs: Eoin Morgan: 456
Most Runs: India: Rohit Sharma: 159
Highest score: Viv Richards: 189
Highest Score: India: Rohit Sharma: 140
Most 100s: Jonny Bairstow: 2
Most 100s: India: Rohit Sharma: 1
Most wickets: Bob Willis: 15
Most wickets: India: Roger Binny, Venkatesh Prasad: 7.
Best figures: Glenn McGrath: 5 for 14
Best figures: India: Venkatesh Prasad: 5 for 27
Highest Partnership: 212 by Alex Carey / Glenn Maxwell.
Highest Partnership, India: 136 by Rohit Sharma / KL Rahul.