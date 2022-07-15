India vs England, 3rd ODI: Manchester Old Trafford Cricket Ground Pitch, Weather Info, Stats, Boundary Length

Manchester, July 15: India and England will be eyeing a series win when they face each other in the 3rd ODI at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground here on Sunday (July 17).

India had won the first ODI at the Oval by 10 wickets and England drew level with a 100-run win at the Lord’s.

So, the series is set for a mouth-wartering finale at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Sunday with both the teams looking sharp and hungry over the two matches.

Hence, here is the essential details of the India vs England 3rd ODI such as Old Trafford cricket ground records, stats, head to head record, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast.