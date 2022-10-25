India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Playing 11, Match Prediction
Sydney, October 25: India will face Netherlands in their second match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 here at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday (October 27).
After beating Pakistan by 4-wickets in a thriller, India will be eager to roll past the Dutch and move closer to a berth in the semifinals.
Here’s then the Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11, Fantasy Tips and Match Prediction.
India:Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami.Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.
Netherlands: Scott Edwards (captain), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh.
India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Axar Patel / Yuzvendra Chahal, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Mohammed Shami.
Netherlands: 1 Vikramjit Singh, 2 Mark O’Dowd, 3 Bas de Leede, 4 Colin Ackerman, 5 Tom Cooper, 6 Scott Edwards, 7 Tim Pringle, 8 Logan van Beek, 9 Shariz Ahmad, 10 Fred Klaassen, 11 Paul van Meekeren.
Dream11 Team: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya. 6 Colin Ackerman, 7 Dinesh Karthik, 8 Arshdeep Singh, 9 Paul van Meekeren, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Fantasy tips: Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-captain: Virat Kohli, Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik.
Netherlands most famous moment in world cricket came when they defeated England back in 2009 and they will want such a moment against India at Sydney. But this India side is not look like one to slip on such banana peels and we will position India as favourites in this match against Netherlands.