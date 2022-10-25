India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Playing 11, Match Prediction

Sydney, October 25: India will face Netherlands in their second match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 here at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday (October 27).

After beating Pakistan by 4-wickets in a thriller, India will be eager to roll past the Dutch and move closer to a berth in the semifinals.

Here’s then the Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11, Fantasy Tips and Match Prediction.