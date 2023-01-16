India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Fresh from a series white-wash of Sri Lanka, India will now clash with New Zealand in the three-match ODI series, starting with the first ODI at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday (January 18).

Men in Blue will continue their preparations for the 2023 ODI World Cup, scheduled for later this year at home as Rohit Sharma and Co look to build the squad for the show-piece tournament.

Like India, New Zealand too head into the series on the back of a 2-1 series win in Pakistan, but the squad will see many changes from that tour as the likes of Tim Southee and Kane Williamson are being rested. Tom Latham will lead the side in the duo's absence.

Rohit and Co will look start the series on a winning note when the action starts in Hyderabad, while the visitors will also look to do the same when they play their first-ever limited overs match at the venue.

India and New Zealand will clash for the third time at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, where the two earlier met in Test matches in 2010 and 2012. The first Test ended in a draw, while India won the second Test by an innings and 115 runs.

This, however, will be their first white ball meeting at the venue. But the two sides are no strangers in limited overs format, having met many times at different venues over the years.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has in fact hosted six ODI matches so far with most recent being three years ago in 2019. The venue most recently hosted a T20I in September 2022.

Here is a look at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Stats, Record, Pitch Report and Hyderabad Weather Forecast ahead of India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: