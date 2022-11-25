India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Hamilton Seddon Park Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats
Hamilton, November 25: India will face New Zealand in the second ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton, on Sunday (November 27) and the teams will be eager to express their dominance in the series.
Here we are giving you details of the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI such as their previous match results at Seddon Park, ODI stats at Seddon Park, Hamilton weather, and Seddon Park pitch report.
India have played 11 ODI matches at this venue. They have lost 8 matches and won 3 of them. On the other hand, New Zealand have played 32 ODIs here, and the Kiwis have won 23 matches and lost 7 with 2 matches failing to produce any result.
Highest total: 363/4, West Indies
Highest total, India: 347/4
Lowest total: 92 all out, India.
Most runs: Ross Taylor: 886 runs
Most runs, India: Virat Kohli: 175 runs
Highest score: Matthew Hayden: 181
Highest score, India: Virender Sehwag: 125
Most wickets: Trent Boult: 18
Most wickets, India: Anil Kumble: 5
Best bowling: Trent Boult: 6/33
Best bowling, India: Anil Kumble: 4/40
Highest partnership: D Miller / JP Duminy: 256
Highest partnership, India: G Gambhir / V Sehwag: 201
Established: 1950
Capacity: 10000
Boundary Length: 65x69 M
Average ODI score: 239
Like a few other grounds in this part of the world, Seddon Park is also used for more than one sporting disciplines — cricket, rugby and hockey. The pitch here often leans towards batters in the white ball formats and scores over 300 or late 200s are not very uncommon here. The second ODI too may offer us some high-scoring game in Hamilton.
The weather forecast for the second ODI does not give a bright picture as there is a forecast of rain in the morning and afternoon. The amount of rain is predicted to be at a sizeable 10.7 mm for combined 4 hours. There is 91 per cent of cloud cover and 19 per cent chances of thunderstorms on Sunday (November 27). The peak point of temperature on the day is 18 degrees with winds up to 35 kmph adding to the overall iciness.