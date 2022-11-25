India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Hamilton Seddon Park Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats

1. Hamilton ODI results

India have played 11 ODI matches at this venue. They have lost 8 matches and won 3 of them. On the other hand, New Zealand have played 32 ODIs here, and the Kiwis have won 23 matches and lost 7 with 2 matches failing to produce any result.

2. Seddon Park ODI Stats

Highest total: 363/4, West Indies

Highest total, India: 347/4

Lowest total: 92 all out, India.

Most runs: Ross Taylor: 886 runs

Most runs, India: Virat Kohli: 175 runs

Highest score: Matthew Hayden: 181

Highest score, India: Virender Sehwag: 125

Most wickets: Trent Boult: 18

Most wickets, India: Anil Kumble: 5

Best bowling: Trent Boult: 6/33

Best bowling, India: Anil Kumble: 4/40

Highest partnership: D Miller / JP Duminy: 256

Highest partnership, India: G Gambhir / V Sehwag: 201

3. Seddon Park info

Established: 1950

Capacity: 10000

Boundary Length: 65x69 M

Average ODI score: 239

4. Seddon Park pitch report

Like a few other grounds in this part of the world, Seddon Park is also used for more than one sporting disciplines — cricket, rugby and hockey. The pitch here often leans towards batters in the white ball formats and scores over 300 or late 200s are not very uncommon here. The second ODI too may offer us some high-scoring game in Hamilton.

5. Hamilton Weather

The weather forecast for the second ODI does not give a bright picture as there is a forecast of rain in the morning and afternoon. The amount of rain is predicted to be at a sizeable 10.7 mm for combined 4 hours. There is 91 per cent of cloud cover and 19 per cent chances of thunderstorms on Sunday (November 27). The peak point of temperature on the day is 18 degrees with winds up to 35 kmph adding to the overall iciness.