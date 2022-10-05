India vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
Lucknow, October 5: India will take on South Africa in the 1st ODI here at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Thursday (October 6).
India will field a whole new squad for the ODIs as the regulars will depart to Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022.
But the excitement levels will not go down when two quality sides meet, and here is a guide to the India vs South Africa 1st ODI that contains Dream11, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction.
India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammad Siraj, Deepak Chahar.
South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.
India: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Ishan Kishan, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Sanju Samson, 6 Shahbaz Ahmed, 7 Deepak Chahar / Avesh Khan, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohammad Siraj.
South Africa: 1 Temba Bavuma, 2 Quinton de Kock, 3 Janneman Malan, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 David Miller, 6 Wayne Parnell, 7 Dwaine Pretorius, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi.
Dream 11 team: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Quinton de Kock, 3 Sanju Samson, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 David Miller, 6 Aiden Markram, 7 Wayne Parnell, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohammad Siraj.
Fantasy tips: Captain: Shikhar Dhawan, Vice-captain: Sanju Samson, Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock.
India are coming off a hard-fought T20I series win over South Africa. But the visitors scored a massive total in the 3rd T20I and registered a fine win to boost their confidence and have an explosive squad too. But India too have a balanced side and we will start the match with India as favourites.