India vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Lucknow, October 5: India will take on South Africa in the 1st ODI here at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Thursday (October 6).

India will field a whole new squad for the ODIs as the regulars will depart to Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022.

But the excitement levels will not go down when two quality sides meet, and here is a guide to the India vs South Africa 1st ODI that contains Dream11, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction.